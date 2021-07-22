expand
July 23, 2021

ICC Alumnus Houston Harding pitches during his sophomore season against Jones. (Lee Adams/ICCImages.com)

Former Indian Houston Harding signs with Angels

By Special to the Item

Published 3:15 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

FULTON, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Former Itawamba Community College baseball standout and NCAA College World Series Champion Houston Harding announced his decision to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Harding, who recently helped the Mississippi State Bulldogs to a National Championship, was a standout for Coach Rick Collier’s Indians prior to moving on to Starkville. He holds the Indians’ record for career strikeouts (195) and was a perfect 10-0 during his sophomore season when he helped the Indians win the Conference Championship. He was also selected as an All-American by the NJCAA, earned First Team All-Conference honors and was named a conference Pitcher of the Week.

On the “In Off The Bench” Podcast, Harding said of his time at ICC. “Those are two years that I will never forget and probably some of the best years of my life. I would not trade those two years for anything. I wouldn’t trade those two years for an extra two years at a D1 program. I really enjoyed my time under Coach Collier.”

Also he credited his now viral prepitch moves to his time in Fulton.

At Mississippi State, the southpaw from Walls finished 7-2 with a 3.05 ERA, and his postseason performances were key in the title run last month.

Harding will soon join the Angels minor league system and become a member of the list of Indians currently in the minors, Tyreque Reed (Red Sox Double-A), Delvin Zinn (Cubs High-A) and Steffon Moore (Rays Low-A).

For more information on ICC Baseball and the other 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com

