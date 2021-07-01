Deborah Shay Graham

June 23, 2021

“Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God believe also in Me.” – St. John 14:1

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021. at 11:00 A.M. at New Palestine Cemetery for Deborah Shay Graham, 58, of Picayune, MS; formally of Poplarville, MS. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Henry S. Marshall will officiate at the services.

Deborah S. Graham fondly referred to as “Annie” was born January 6, 1963, to the late George and Mattie Mills-Graham. Annie accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Church of the Way and later moved her membership to Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church, currently under the leadership of Pastor Henry S. Marshall.

Annie was a 1981 Graduate of Picayune Memorial High School, Class of 1981 and Pearl River Junior College, Class of 1983 Computer Technology. She became the “CNA” Instructor at Picayune Convalescent Home and Pearl River County Nursing Home & Hospital, in Poplarville. Other employment includes a Ship-Fitter at Avondale Shipyard in Westwego, LA

After many strokes and failing health, Deborah Shay Graham “Annie”, 58, received her Angel Wings on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by, her parents, George & Mattie Graham; two sisters, Brenda Kay Harris and Betty Graham, one brother, David Graham.

Deborah “Annie” leaves to cherish her loving and devoted memories, one daughter, Kimika Graham Magee; one son, Christopher Nixon Lewis (Akeyia); one step-daughter, Kenisha Smith; two sisters, Linda Gaulden (Charlie), of Picayune and Evelyn Graham, of Newark, NJ; three brothers, Michael Graham, of Lumberton, MS, Ricky Graham (Jackie) of Poplarville, MS and Ray Graham, of Picayune, MS; six grandchildren, Kieaja Magee, Kiara Magee, Na’kerian Magee, Devionne Jones, Christopher Nixon, Londyn Price, all of Picayune, MS; two great-grandchildren, Kameron Grant and Desmon Adams, Jr., all of Picayune, MS; two special friends, Pearline Tillman and Betsy Benjamin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Interment will be in New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.