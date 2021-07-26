expand
Ad Spot

July 26, 2021

COVID-19 cases as of July 25, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 4:07 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

Within Pearl River County as of July 25, there have been 5,009 cases of COVID-19, with 150 deaths attributed to the virus, since the start of the pandemic in spring of 2020.

Those totals include 194 cases in long term care facilities, 39 of those cases involved deaths.

Statewide, there have been 205,155 confirmed cases of the virus, with 131,633 cases listed as probable for a total of 336,788. Of those numbers, 5,180 deaths were confirmed to have been attributed to COVID-19, and 2,328 deaths were listed as probable for a total of 7,508. Of those numbers, 315,209 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The estimated population of the state as of 2019 is 2.9 million.

More News

$200,000 Mega Ca$h Winner Visits Lottery Headquarters

COVID-19 cases as of July 25, 2021

Paul D. Guichet Appointed to Coast Electric Board of Directors

Atlanta Braves #10 prospect Freddy Tarnok struck out nine over 5.1 innings of two-run ball

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

$200,000 Mega Ca$h Winner Visits Lottery Headquarters

News

COVID-19 cases as of July 25, 2021

News

Paul D. Guichet Appointed to Coast Electric Board of Directors

News

Today is July 26, 2021

News

Belhaven University Dance Department to Welcome New Professor

News

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Destruction of Property in Burning of Banner Taken from Church

News

Prolific Tax Cheat Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

News

Jury Convicts Former IRS Employee of Fraud

News

Jackson Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Armed Robbery

News

Sumrall accepted to rural physicians program

News

Dedication for Mississippi Writers Trail marker in honor of the late  Professor Dorothy Shawhan set for July 23 at Delta State

News

Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill to Replenish Key Victims of Crime Act Program

News

Southern Miss Singers Win Awards and Direct Shows

News

Major Charles Haynes appointed as coordinator of officer- involved shootings, the criminal information center, and the digital forensics unit

News

Update – Impaired Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit and Run St. Tammany Crash

News

Today is July 25, 2021

News

National  Audubon Society Announces Creation of Audubon Delta, New Executive Director Dawn O’Neal

News

Mercurio Presented with Milton E. Ahlerich Distinguished Leadership Award at the NCS4’s 12th Annual National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

News

Corps’ Data Shows Yazoo Pumps Will Not Protect Backwater Communities

News

Today is July 24, 2021

News

Checkpoint nets two suspects for drug violations

News

Supervisors discuss the importance of residents caring for parks

News

Rains and projects discussed by Council

News

Spring Hill College Recognized as a 2021 College of Distinction