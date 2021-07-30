expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2021

Construction of this Community Center along Beech Street in Picayune has ceased for the time being, partially due to the recent pandemic. Efforts are underway to raise the funding needed to complete the project. Photo by David Thornton

Community Center construction stalled

By David Thornton

Published 9:29 am Friday, July 30, 2021

In 2012 Mary Richardson came up with the concept of building a community health center here in the Pearl River County. Since then, District I Supervisor Donald Hart said the project has received “a lot of supporters and the approval from the county,” to build the center, but that construction has since stalled since mid 2020.

About $80,000 was donated to the county to fund construction of the facility, of which  $1,000 was donated by Richardson.

Shale’s Construction built the exterior of the building that stands today along Beech Street in Picayune. That company got involved with project because they wanted to contribute to the community, but the construction was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the company to be unable to finish the interior. Hart said his plan for the center is to use it for emergency situations like a pandemic where they can distribute personal protective equipment. 

Even though construction of the facility has stalled, efforts are underway to raise enough money to complete the facility’s interior. When it’s complete, the facility will be will named the Mary H Richardson Community Heath Center. Hart decided to dedicate the facility to Richardson because constructing it was her idea.

More News

Attracting birds to your backyard

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Attracting birds to your backyard

News

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

News

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

News

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

News

Jury Convicts Registered Sex Offender of Attempted Enticement of a Minor

News

Nearly 80 Briefs Support Mississippi, Urging Supreme Court to Empower Women, Promote Life

News

Three Plead Guilty to their Roles in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

News

Community Center construction stalled

News

State health officials urge residents to get vaccinated

News

Biloxi Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter Following Vehicle Accident at Keesler Air Force Base

News

Today is July 30, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

SBA Announces Opening of Paycheck Protection Program Direct Forgiveness Portal

News

$85,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

GCVHCS to use mobile medical unit Aug. 4 at VFW Post 380 in Picayune

News

WCU, Mississippi Braves host Autism Awareness Day

News

Today is July 29, 2021

News

PRC SPCA holding pet sale to help cats and dogs find forever homes

News

Back to School Bash to help children in need with school supplies

News

Today is July 28, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County man

Education

Hornets to get new scoreboard

News

Hospital administrator asks public to get vaccinated due to increase in cases