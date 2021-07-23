expand
July 23, 2021

Clegg Lands In PGA TOUR University Rankings

By Special to the Item

Published 4:20 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Special to the Item

STARKVILLE – PGA TOUR University has announced its Class of 2022 Summer Ranking, highlighting the top 25 rising seniors in NCAA Division I men’s golf. Mississippi State’s Ford Clegg checks in at No. 19.

The PGA TOUR University Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) and ranked events include NCAA Division I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments.

At the conclusion of the 2022 NCAA Championship, the top-15 players in the Class of 2022 will earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour or a PGA TOUR international tour. Players who finish inside the top five will be named to the PGA TOUR U First Team and receive Korn Ferry Tour membership, and the remaining 10 players will be named to the PGA TOUR U Second Team and earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour.

Clegg was a First Team All-SEC performer in his junior season after leading the Bulldogs with a 71.17 stroke average and five top-10 finishes in 10 events. He shot par or better in 57 percent of his rounds and tied the school-record with a 198 54-hole total at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, which also marked the lowest three-day total by a Bulldog since 2014-15.

The Class of 2022 Ranking Period began Week 24/2020 and will conclude May 30, 2022, following the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship. The complete Class of 2022 Ranking will be released prior to the start of the fall season in late August 2021.

PGA TOUR University eligibility is limited to golfers who complete a minimum of four years in college, or who complete three years and deliver intent and proof of early college graduation. Players may be eligible multiple seasons, but their eligibility ends after they finish a season in the top-15 of the final PGA TOUR University Ranking.

Players must play a minimum of five PGA TOUR University-ranked tournaments during the first year of the Class of 2022 Ranking Period (Week 24/2020 through Week 23/2021). Additionally, players must play in a 2022 NCAA Regional in order to finish the season in the PGA TOUR University Ranking.

