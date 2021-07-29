expand
July 31, 2021

Cheryl Lee Tyson

By Special to the Item

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

Cheryl Lee Tyson

July 25, 2021

Let not your heart be troubled:  ye believe in God, believe also in me. John 14;1

Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, 204 Virginia Avenue, Picayune, MS. for Cheryl Lee Tyson. Rev. Joe Mark is Pastor and Rev. Ricky Bridges will be the officiating.

Cheryl Lee Tyson was born, December 30, 1973, to the late Eula Bell Tyson and James “Polk” Spriggs in Picayune, MS.  She was called home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Ochsner Northshore in Slidell, LA, at the age of 47.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, one daughter, Tyneshia Causey; her father, James “Polk” Spriggs; godmother, Lucy Nell Preston; four sisters, Linda (Tunnie), Cynthia (Manuel), Ida Mae (C.J.) and Mary all of Picayune, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home

