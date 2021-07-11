expand
July 13, 2021

Charleston Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy

By Special to the Item

Published 10:21 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –  A Charleston woman who conspired with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in federal prison. 

According to court documents, between the fall of 2018 and September 2019, Melanie Lynne Curnutte, 58, conspired with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Huntington and Charleston areas.  During the conspiracy, Curnutte repeatedly obtained quantities of methamphetamine which were transported from Akron to Huntington.  Curnutte relied on multiple individuals from Akron to deliver the methamphetamine to her and Curnutte would in turn distribute the methamphetamine to various customers.  Curnutte admitted that she was aware that some of her customers intended to distribute the methamphetamine she provided to them.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),  the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the United States Marshals Service, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Akron, Ohio Police Department and the Brecksville, Ohio Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.  Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:19-cr-00245.

