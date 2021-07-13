expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

Bonedda “Bonnie” Lawarren Richeson

By Staff Report

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Bonedda “Bonnie” Lawarren Richeson

July 8, 2021

  I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:                     2 Timothy 4:7

Bonedda “Bonnie” Lawarren Richeson was born October 15, 1958, to Mr. Wallace Dowdell and Mrs. Betty J. Dowdell in Jackson, MS.

She succumbed to her battle with cancer and departed this life on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Ochsner Hospital in Slidell, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty J. Cockerham-Dowdell and father, Wallace Dowdell; two (2) sisters; Cynthia Ann Acker and Pauline Willis.

Bonedda, affectionately called “Bonnie”, graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in 1977.  She has been employed in the Shipyard Industry, Cleaning Services and later she became specialized as a private home-health care provider and was gifted in this area.  She is well known for the efficient and nurturing care she provided her clients.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories:  one loving son, Dominic (Stephanie) Dowdell of Slidell, LA; one devoted sister, Sheila Warren of Slidell, LA; one handsome grandson, Dant’e Dominic Dowdell of Picayune, MS; one adorable aunt, Mary Alice Scott of Picayune, MS and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in New Palestine Cemetery with visitation from 10-11:30 a.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Rev. Otis Jones officiated at the services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

More News

Biden-Harris Administration Invests $307 Million in Rural Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements in 34 States and Puerto Rico

Acreage Reporting Deadlines Approaching

HORNE Capital Closes Sale of Metro Mechanical to Fidelity Building Services Group

M-Braves promote Indigo Diaz to M-Braves roster, activate Hendrik Clementina

News

Biden-Harris Administration Invests $307 Million in Rural Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements in 34 States and Puerto Rico

News

Acreage Reporting Deadlines Approaching

News

HORNE Capital Closes Sale of Metro Mechanical to Fidelity Building Services Group

News

USM’s Office of University Communications Earns Statewide Recognition 

News

USM Group Participating in Inaugural V-Quad Teams Cohort

News

Congressman Thompson Reveals District & State Level Data Detailing Benefits of Child Tax Credit 

News

Today is July 14, 2021

News

Jerry Willis appeal against two life sentences denied by court of appeals

News

North Hancock Whitney Branch in Picayune to close in fall

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in locating runaway juvenile

News

Today is July 13, 2021

News

Winning streak snapped by Wahoos on Sunday, 10-4

News

USM polymer professor earns Department of Energy Early Career Research Award

News

Picayune Police Department Summer Camp to offer free movie day to more than 260 residents

News

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault on a law enforcement officer

News

Today is July 12, 2021

News

Ransomware Attacks Target Companies and Consumers Alike: Having Paper and Offline Backups Can Reduce Harms and Risks

News

Charleston Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy

News

East Hartford Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Fentanyl Analogue

News

Former Employee of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Indicted for Stealing More Than $10 Million Worth of HIV Medication

News

Mississippi Teen Pleads Guilty to Arson

News

First Round of Documents Digitized in Governors’ Letters Project, Volunteers Needed

News

Ocean Habitats installed Mini Reef # 5,000 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. on July 8

News

Today is July 11, 2021