Bobby Lawrence Goad

July 8, 2021

Bobby Lawrence Goad of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the age of 83.

Bobby was a twenty-year resident of Mississippi and served on the USS Salem CA-139 in the Navy as a Radar Operator. He enjoyed fishing trips with his brothers and loved being with family.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Darlene Lents Goad; sons, Ronald Goad and Dewayne Goad (Jennifer Isaac); daughters, Kimberly Thorpe (Coleman), Lisa Marie Coig (Lawrence), and Dawn Marie Query (Zac); brothers, Jim Goad, Chuck Goad, Ray Goad, and John Goad; sisters, Patti Edelman and Pam Goad; thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Clifton Goad and Myrtle Chaney Goad; brother, Ralph Isbell; sisters, Clara Bee and Linda Goad.

A private service will be held by family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.