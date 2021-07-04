Biscuits Erase 4-0 Deficit to Beat M-Braves on Saturday Night

MONTGOMERY, AL – The Montgomery Biscuits rallied from 4-0 down on Saturday night to beat the Mississippi Braves, 7-4, taking a 3-2 series advantage heading into Sunday’s finale.

For the third straight night, the M-Braves (31-22) scored in the first inning. CJ Alexander, Shea Langeliers, and Braden Shewmake had singles with two outs, giving the Braves a 1-0 lead. The RBI single from Shewmake extended his team-best hitting streak to eight games, matching Wendell Rijo’s streak in June.

The Braves extended the lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning, knocking Biscuits starter Easton McGee from the game. Rijo raced home from first base on the first of two doubles by Drew Lugbauer on Saturday night, and it was 2-0. After a walk to Jefrey Ramos, Jalen Miller singled home Lugbauer from third, and it was 3-0. Trey Harris hit into a fielders’ choice, but Ramos scored to extend the lead to 4-0.

AJ Puckett (L, 1-4) made his eighth start for the M-Braves and was spotless through 3.0 innings. Moises Gomez got Montgomery on the board with a solo home run to straightaway center in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the fifth, the Biscuits sent nine batters to the plate and rallied to take a 5-4 lead. Two-run singles by Cal Stevenson and Ruben Cardena scored four runs to put Montgomery ahead. Puckett left after 4.1 innings and five runs allowed on six hits, walking three and striking out one. Emmanuel Ramirez struck out two to get the Braves out of the inning.

Montgomery tallied single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to extend the lead out to 7-4. However, Montgomery’s bullpen held the Braves off the scoreboard for the rest of the night with Jordan Brink (W, 1-0) tossing 2.1 scoreless and Chris Muller (S, 2) pitching the final frame to get the save.

Despite the loss, the M-Braves out-hit the Biscuits 10-8 and had multi-hit performances from Lugbauer and Shewmake. Lugbauer’s two doubles were his seventh and eighth of the season.

The M-Braves will look to try and earn a series split on Sunday in the series finale at Montgomery. RHP Bryce Elder (0-0, 9.00) makes the start for Mississippi, against RHP Peyton Battenfield (2-0, 1.15) for the Biscuits. The first pitch is set for 6:05 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.tv.