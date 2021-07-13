Biloxi PD asking for help in locating runaway juvenile

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15 Y/O Hispanic male, Wilvani Lopez Castillo. Castillo is described as 5’08” 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, he was placed in the custody of the reporting party, but ran away, saying he was “not coming back and was going to see family in Tennessee. The juvenile was last seen on 6 July 2021, it is unknown what clothing the victim is wearing, what the name the family members are, or the location in Tennessee where they live.