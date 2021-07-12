expand
July 13, 2021

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault on a law enforcement officer

By Special to the Item

Published 10:06 am Monday, July 12, 2021

On 10 July 2021, Biloxi Police Officers arrested 49-year-old Michael David Wheeler of Biloxi, Mississippi on two (02) charges of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officers. On 10 July, 2021, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 8000 block of Boss Husley Road. Upon their arrival, two (02) officers were allegedly fired upon by an individual involved in the domestic disturbance. Evidence collected during the course of the investigation developed Wheeler as the alleged suspect in the assault on the officers.

 

Wheeler was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held in lieu of a total $450,000.00 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

