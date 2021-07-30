Biloxi Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter Following Vehicle Accident at Keesler Air Force Base

JACKSON, Miss. – Emmett J. Bennett, 24, of Biloxi, was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and operation of a vehicle while impaired causing death following a motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of an Airman and the injury of three others on Wednesday at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

“The FBI extends our deepest condolences to the family of the Airman who was killed in this tragedy,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jackson Division, Paul Brown. “Our thoughts are also with the three Airmen that were injured and the entire Keesler community.”

According to the criminal complaint, Bennett was driving south of Ploesti Drive on Keesler Air Force Base shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Bennett was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and narrowly avoided an accident with another vehicle. After avoiding the accident, Bennett allegedly crossed the northbound lane of Ploesti Drive and struck a light pole. The vehicle then struck four Airmen while they were walking on a walking track, killing one and injuring the others.

Prior to the accident, witnesses reported Bennett acting in an erratic manner. The investigation into all factors leading up to the accident is ongoing.

Bennett made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Robert Myers in Gulfport on Thursday.

The FBI Jackson Division’s Gulfport Resident Agency is investigating this incident with assistance from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Air Force Security Forces and Biloxi Police Department.