expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2021

Back to School Bash to help children in need with school supplies

By David Thornton

Published 9:30 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

Students in need of school supplies can get a bit of help by stopping by a Back to School Bash set for this Saturday.

The event will be held July 31, starting at 10 a.m.

The Back to School Bash will be held at Snyder Park in Picayune and will be hosted by Wanda Worley of First Step Learning Lab.

Children of all ages are invited to attend the event where they will receive free school supplies.

Worley described the event as “one big bash” that will bring multiple organizations together, including The Village Strong program, the Picayune Police Department, Smile Doctors Unity, All Occasions Truck Club and City Council members.

A locally owned food truck will also be at the park.

Children who show up with their parents will receive a free backpack that includes various school supplies for the upcoming school year. Children attending grades kindergarten through high school are welcome to attend.

Free food will be provided and the event will feature activities and games such as a water slide and a dunking booth occupied by off duty law enforcement officers.

More News

Attracting birds to your backyard

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Attracting birds to your backyard

News

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

News

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

News

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

News

Jury Convicts Registered Sex Offender of Attempted Enticement of a Minor

News

Nearly 80 Briefs Support Mississippi, Urging Supreme Court to Empower Women, Promote Life

News

Three Plead Guilty to their Roles in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

News

Community Center construction stalled

News

State health officials urge residents to get vaccinated

News

Biloxi Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter Following Vehicle Accident at Keesler Air Force Base

News

Today is July 30, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

SBA Announces Opening of Paycheck Protection Program Direct Forgiveness Portal

News

$85,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

GCVHCS to use mobile medical unit Aug. 4 at VFW Post 380 in Picayune

News

WCU, Mississippi Braves host Autism Awareness Day

News

Today is July 29, 2021

News

PRC SPCA holding pet sale to help cats and dogs find forever homes

News

Back to School Bash to help children in need with school supplies

News

Today is July 28, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County man

Education

Hornets to get new scoreboard

News

Hospital administrator asks public to get vaccinated due to increase in cases