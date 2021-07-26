Atlanta Braves #10 prospect Freddy Tarnok struck out nine over 5.1 innings of two-run ball

PEARL, MS – The Biloxi Shuckers won their fourth straight game against the Mississippi Braves on Friday by a score of 4-2. Pitching was the story in this game as both teams were held to two runs on three hits through eight innings. Alexander Palma was the hero for the Shuckers, delivering a pinch-hit two-run single in the top of the ninth inning for the Shuckers.

Freddy Tarnok, the Braves’ #10 prospect according to MLB.com, came out firing in his Double-A debut as he had a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, including two strikeouts. He followed his quick first inning by striking out the side in the top of the second.

The Shuckers struck first for the fourth consecutive game on an RBI double by Chad Spanberger in the top of the second inning to take the lead 1-0. Spanberger came across to score later in the inning on an RBI groundout by Ryan Aguilar to extend the lead to 2-0.

Trey Harris collected the M-Braves’ first hit of the game for the second consecutive night in the bottom of the second inning.

Shuckers starter Lucas Erceg recorded his longest start of the season as he went 3.1 innings before being relieved by J.T. Hintzen. His final line was 3.1 innings, one hit, two walks, four strikeouts, and one earned run.

Braden Shewmake, playing in his first game since July 11th, walked to lead off the top of the fourth inning. Two batters later, Drew Lugbauer tied the game with a two-run home run to right field.

Shea Langeliers threw out his 22nd baserunner of the season in the top of the fifth inning. He has now thrown out 22 of 43 would-be base stealers on the season.

Justin Dean singled in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend his on-base streak to a team-high 15 games.

Tarnok shined in his Double-A debut before being relieved by Indigo Diaz after issuing his first walk with one out in the top of the sixth inning. Tarnok worked 5.1 innings, three hits, one walk, nine strikeouts, and two earned runs. Diaz struck out both batters he faced in the inning to keep the runner from scoring.

Hintzen gave up the game-tying home run to the first batter he faced, Lugbauer, but proceeded to retire eight of the next nine batters, seven via strikeout. He pitched 2.2 innings with two hits, seven strikeouts, and one earned run.

Diaz was phenomenal in relief of Tarnok, going 2.2 innings, zero hits, and five strikeouts. He has the best strikeout ratio in minor league baseball at 18.1 strikeouts per 9.0 inning pitched. He has fanned 63 batters, to just nine walks, over 30 innings this season for Rome and Mississippi.

Brandon White (L, 3-2) pitched the ninth inning going 1.0 inning, two hits, two walks, one strikeout, and two earned runs.

Shuckers Braden Webb (W, 3-5) pitched a hitless eighth inning with two strikeouts, and Zach Vennaro (S, 1) also pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

The M-Braves lost their first series since the second of the season, May 11-16, at Biloxi. The M-Braves now have a season-high six-game losing streak. Tarnok, Diaz, and White combined to strike out 15 Shuckers hitters while only walking three, one intentional.

The M-Braves will try to end the six-game losing streak on Saturday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Spencer Strider (1-3, 5.59) will start for the M-Braves, and face off against RHP Jesus Castillo (1-5, 5.75) for Biloxi. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB.tv.