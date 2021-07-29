expand
Ad Spot

July 31, 2021

$85,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

By Special to the Item

Published 4:36 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

 

Mega Millions® Tuesday night jackpot reaches $153 million; Powerball® Wednesday jackpot grows to $186 million

JACKSON, MISS— Having never played Mississippi Match 5, a Pass Christian player decided to try her luck on the Mississippi Match 5 July 15 drawing, which boasted an $85,000 jackpot.

She visited headquarters today to claim her prize. C & J Quick Stop, located at 400 Henderson Ave. in Pass Christian, sold the winning ticket.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, selected the quick pick option for her numbers, then forgot all about her ticket and the drawing until the following Sunday.

The player said she went straight to the Mississippi lottery website (mslotteryhome.com) to check her numbers. When she saw all five of her numbers matched the Mississippi Match 5 winning numbers, she thought something was wrong.

Then, reality hit as she recognized she’d won the $85,000 jackpot!

Jackpot Update!

Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $50,000. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, July 29, drawing is anticipated to roll to $55,000.

Wednesday’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 14th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $153 million, while Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot (the 15th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $186 million.

More News

Attracting birds to your backyard

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Attracting birds to your backyard

News

Wilkes-Barre Man Sentenced To 180 Months’ Imprisonment For Running Methamphetamine Laboratory

News

Suspect in Amarillo Explosion Charged with Possession of Destructive Device

News

Two Shreveport Men Sentenced in Federal Court on Firearms Charges

News

Jury Convicts Registered Sex Offender of Attempted Enticement of a Minor

News

Nearly 80 Briefs Support Mississippi, Urging Supreme Court to Empower Women, Promote Life

News

Three Plead Guilty to their Roles in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

News

Community Center construction stalled

News

State health officials urge residents to get vaccinated

News

Biloxi Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter Following Vehicle Accident at Keesler Air Force Base

News

Today is July 30, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

SBA Announces Opening of Paycheck Protection Program Direct Forgiveness Portal

News

$85,000 Mississippi Match 5 Winner Claims Prize

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

News

GCVHCS to use mobile medical unit Aug. 4 at VFW Post 380 in Picayune

News

WCU, Mississippi Braves host Autism Awareness Day

News

Today is July 29, 2021

News

PRC SPCA holding pet sale to help cats and dogs find forever homes

News

Back to School Bash to help children in need with school supplies

News

Today is July 28, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County man

Education

Hornets to get new scoreboard

News

Hospital administrator asks public to get vaccinated due to increase in cases