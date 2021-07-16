69 ICC Student-Athletes and 9 teams earn NJCAA Academic Honors

Charlotte, N.C. (LetsGoICC.com) – Sixty-nine Itawamba Community College student-athletes have earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) honors for their academic achievements.

ICC’s nine programs that received NJCAA Academic Team of the Year Honorable Mention are baseball, women’s basketball, golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball.

To earn individual NJCAA All-Academic honors, student-athletes must have a GPA of 3.60 or higher and have completed 24 credit hours. There are three levels of academic honors: NJCAA All-Academic First Team, 4.0 GPA; Second Team, 3.80-3.99 GPA; and Third Team, 3.60-379 GPA.

ICC honorees included 21 student-athletes selected as First Team All-Academic; 26, Second Team; and 22, Third Team.

The NJCAA All-Academic Second Team honorees by sport include

Baseball – David Rowland of Florence, Ala.; Blake Berry of Horn Lake, Bryce Capobianco, Hank White, both of Saltillo.

Women’s Basketball – Ky’Leo Worriels of Hinesville, Ga., Amelya Hatch of Ripley.

Football – Brett Hayden Benjamin of Kossuth.

Golf – Kyle Patterson, Read Robertson, both of Saltillo.

Men’s Soccer – David Marquez of Madrid, Spain; Connor Murphy, Hart Smith, both of Olive Branch; Carson O’Daniel of Tupelo;

Women’s Soccer – Ashley Stevens of Amory, Heidi Clark of Duck Hill, Millie Mask of Nettleton, Maria Jones of Oxford.

Softball – Connor Stevens of Amory, Madison Jenkins of Cleveland, McKenzie Patterson of Corinth, Kara Hays of Mooreville, Emily Robinson of Springville, Ala.

Women’s Tennis – Sydney Ferguson of Mantee.

Volleyball – Mary Leslie Cranford of Covington, Tenn., Lauryn Fitzgerald of Nesbit, Angie Gonzalez of Walls.

The NJCAA All-Academic Third Team honorees by sport include



Baseball – Riley Davis of Collierville, Tenn.; Tyler Murphy of Columbus; Lane Domino, Reese Ruth, both of Fulton; Collin Babin of Ponchatoula, La.; Caleb Goddard of Tupelo.

Women’s Basketball – Genise Dabbs of Fulton, Ty’Kirra Nash of Ruleville.

Football – Qua Davis of Biggersville, Yaphet Hearn of Byhalia, JJ Daniels of Lake Cormorant, Charles Brooks of Greenwood, Peyton Rea of Madison.

Women’s Soccer – Emily Hayward of Oxford; Lucy Dexter, Sydney Hughes, both of Tupelo.

Softball – Brianna Posey of Florence, Ala., Josie Meggs of Kosciusko, Katie Rutledge of Manchester, Tenn., Abigail Anderson of Pontotoc.

Women’s Tennis – Madelyn Angle of Pontotoc.

Volleyball – Keauna Hooks of Montgomery, Ala.