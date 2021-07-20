38 Pearl River athletes and 5 teams earn NJCAA academic selections

POPLARVILLE, MISS. — Thirty-eight Pearl River student-athletes and five teams were recently honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their work in the classroom.

“Despite obstacles and adjustments, NJCAA student-athletes rose above challenges to display widespread academic success this year,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO said. “It is incredible to see these individuals competing again and accomplishing rich athletic and academic success concurrently, we commend their efforts.”

Teams who achieved at least a 3.0 GPA earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honorable mention selections.

Among the teams selected were, women’s soccer (3.45), volleyball (3.37), softball (3.26), baseball (3.08) and men’s soccer (3.04).

Student-athletes who held a GPA of 4.0 earned first-team selections, second-team selections achieved a 3.80-3.99 GPA and third-team earned a 3.60-3.79 GPA.

Those who were honored are listed below:

ALL-ACADEMIC FIRST-TEAM

Baseball: Jacob Scherer (Mandeville, La.; St. Paul’s)

Men’s soccer: Andre Nicholson (Kingston, Jamaica; Clarendon College), Bradley Stines (Poplarville)

Softball: Emily Rigney (Waynesboro; Wayne County)

Women’s soccer: Sydney Spataro (Long Beach)

Volleyball: Payton McKerchie (Vancleave)

ALL-ACADEMIC SECOND-TEAM

Baseball: Parker Harrington (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Sam Hill (Soso; West Jones), Harper Jordan (Hattiesburg; Presbyterian Christian)

Football: Kyle Stockstill (Picayune)

Men’s basketball: KeDarius Stampley (Fayette; Natchez)

Men’s soccer: Tres Ray (Poplarville)

Softball: Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central), Madi Waters (Laurel; West Jones)

Women’s soccer: Erin Clifford (Ocean Springs), Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County),

Laura Bau Magleau (Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Colegio Sao Miguel Arcanjo)

Volleyball: Avery Beth Durdin (Olive Branch), Logan Parker (Clinton), Leighton Willoughby (Brandon; Northwest Rankin)

ALL-ACADEMIC THIRD-TEAM

Baseball: Ryan Burt (Columbus; New Hope), Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise), Nicholas Skaggs (Biloxi), Logan Walters (Petal)

Men’s basketball: JQuan Ewing (Clarksville, Tenn.; Kenwood)

Men’s soccer: Dustin Cuevas (Picayune; Hancock), Sebastian Fausett (Kiln; Hancock)

Softball: Cassady Bradford (Saucier; West Harrison), Lindsay-Rose Sheffer (Lago Vista, Tx.)

Women’s basketball: Bryanna Taylor (Terry)

Women’s soccer: Alexa Beets (Long Beach), Makenzie Ezell (Ocean Springs), Lily Lentz (Gilbert, Ariz.; Dr. Camille Casteel), Blair Viator (Hattiesburg; Sacred Heart)

Volleyball: Tori Havens (Lucedale; George County), Harleigh LaFontaine (Kiln; Hancock), Chloe Paske (Ocean Springs; St. Martin), KyLeigh Richardson (Fruitdale, Ala.)