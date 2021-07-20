expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

38 Pearl River athletes and 5 teams earn NJCAA academic selections

By Special to the Item

Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

POPLARVILLE, MISS. — Thirty-eight Pearl River student-athletes and five teams were recently honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their work in the classroom.

“Despite obstacles and adjustments, NJCAA student-athletes rose above challenges to display widespread academic success this year,” Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO said. “It is incredible to see these individuals competing again and accomplishing rich athletic and academic success concurrently, we commend their efforts.”

Teams who achieved at least a 3.0 GPA earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honorable mention selections.

Among the teams selected were, women’s soccer (3.45), volleyball (3.37), softball (3.26), baseball (3.08) and men’s soccer (3.04).

Student-athletes who held a GPA of 4.0 earned first-team selections, second-team selections achieved a 3.80-3.99 GPA and third-team earned a 3.60-3.79 GPA.

Those who were honored are listed below:

ALL-ACADEMIC FIRST-TEAM 

Baseball: Jacob Scherer (Mandeville, La.; St. Paul’s)

Men’s soccer: Andre Nicholson (Kingston, Jamaica; Clarendon College), Bradley Stines (Poplarville)

Softball: Emily Rigney (Waynesboro; Wayne County)

Women’s soccer: Sydney Spataro (Long Beach)

Volleyball: Payton McKerchie (Vancleave)

ALL-ACADEMIC SECOND-TEAM 

Baseball: Parker Harrington (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Sam Hill (Soso; West Jones), Harper Jordan (Hattiesburg; Presbyterian Christian)

Football: Kyle Stockstill (Picayune)

Men’s basketball: KeDarius Stampley (Fayette; Natchez)

Men’s soccer: Tres Ray (Poplarville)

Softball: Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central), Madi Waters (Laurel; West Jones) 

Women’s soccer: Erin Clifford (Ocean Springs), Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County),

Laura Bau Magleau (Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Colegio Sao Miguel Arcanjo)

Volleyball: Avery Beth Durdin (Olive Branch), Logan Parker (Clinton)Leighton Willoughby (Brandon; Northwest Rankin)

ALL-ACADEMIC THIRD-TEAM 

Baseball: Ryan Burt (Columbus; New Hope), Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise), Nicholas Skaggs (Biloxi), Logan Walters (Petal)

Men’s basketball: JQuan Ewing (Clarksville, Tenn.; Kenwood)

Men’s soccer: Dustin Cuevas (Picayune; Hancock), Sebastian Fausett (Kiln; Hancock)

Softball: Cassady Bradford (Saucier; West Harrison), Lindsay-Rose Sheffer (Lago Vista, Tx.)

Women’s basketball: Bryanna Taylor (Terry)

Women’s soccer: Alexa Beets (Long Beach), Makenzie Ezell (Ocean Springs), Lily Lentz (Gilbert, Ariz.; Dr. Camille Casteel), Blair Viator (Hattiesburg; Sacred Heart)

Volleyball: Tori Havens (Lucedale; George County), Harleigh LaFontaine (Kiln; Hancock), Chloe Paske (Ocean Springs; St. Martin), KyLeigh Richardson (Fruitdale, Ala.)

More News

Katie Cash, Waveland Police officer, to be laid to rest with honors

Picayune PD asking for public’s assistance in identifying bank robbery suspect

Research quantifies effects of Paraquat drift on rice

Ole Miss’ Corral selected to watch list for Davey O’Brien Award

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Katie Cash, Waveland Police officer, to be laid to rest with honors

Breaking News

Picayune PD asking for public’s assistance in identifying bank robbery suspect

News

Research quantifies effects of Paraquat drift on rice

News

Today is June 20, 2021

News

New USM Minors Examine Health and Well-being from Interdisciplinary Perspectives

News

Land acquired for lodge and conference center on Lake Okhissa

News

Southern Pipe & Supply named top 100 workplace for millennials by Fortune Magazine

News

Mississippi Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 55

News

MBI issues missing/endangered child alert

News

MDNHA at The Delta Center named to National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Network

News

Cash 3 Triples Pay Out Nearly $190,000!

News

Today is July 19, 2021

News

Fatal crash takes life of Carriere woman who just graduated police academy

News

Prepare for hurricane season with new home inventory app

News

Treasury returns $30 million in unclaimed money

News

USM Forms Partnership with Air Force Air University on Applied Technology Bachelor of Applied Science Program

News

Nurse practitioner arrested for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft

News

Hyde-Smith calls for greater postal service accountability to customers

News

Federal Relief Resources for Renters and Landlords

News

LSU political communication area head Nathan Kalmoe’s ‘With Ballots and Bullets’ wins two prestigious book awards

News

Today is July 18, 2021

News

FBI asks for help identifying alleged bank robber

News

Being The Voice for The Voiceless: Rehabilitating Abused Animals

News

PRC School District holds budget hearing