115 Bulldogs named MACCC All-Academic

PERKINSTON —Despite the hardships brought about by the pandemic, Mississippi Gulf Coast had 115 student-athletes named to the MACCC All-Academic teams. That’s 11 more than in 2020.

There were 41 Bulldogs who earned Distinguished MACCC All-Academic for having GPAs of 3.80 or higher. Another 74 had GPAs between 3.25 and 3.79 to earn MACCC All-Academic honors

The MGCCC Athletic Department’s efforts in the classroom are overseen by Athletic Academic Advisor Julie Newell.

The Distinguished All-Academic winners were: softball’s K.K. Agner (Fr., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights), softball’s Grace Allgood (Fr., Hurley/East Central), softball’s Aislynn Andrews (Fr., Poplarville/Poplarville), softball’s Anna Avant (So., Water Valley/Water Valley), men’s soccer’s Fabien Barker (Fr., Madison/Madison Central), women’s soccer’s Leah Bennett (Fr., Cape Town, South Africa/Mondeor), baseball’s Noah Blythe (Fr., Lexington, Ky./Tates Creek), women’s tennis’s Kaylen Bond (So., Stone/Perkinston), men’s soccer’s Brandon Boren (So., Hernando/Hernando), men’s basketball’s Marcus Bracey (Jackson/Callaway), softball’s Sarah Brannan (So., Enterprise/Enterprise), women’s soccer’s Katie Brown (Fr., Picayune/Home School), softball’s Emaleigh Coates (Fr., Lucedale /George County), golf’s Dawson Cudd (So, Stone/Wiggins), football’s Caden Davis (So., Pearl/Pearl), men’s tennis’s Anderson Dulaney (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach), men’s tennis’s Grant Eubanks (Fr., Lucedale/George County), baseball’s Chance Forbes (So., Columbia/Columbia Academy), men’s soccer’s Francisco Garcia (So., Caledonia/Caledonia) women’s tennis’s Krissy Georgieva (So., Epsom and Ewell High School/Sutton, England), men’s soccer’s Isaiah Gore (So., Laurel/Laurel), baseball’s Alec Hardy (Fr., Wiggins/Stone), men’s soccer’s Adam Holland (Fr., Moss Point/Resurrection), women’s soccer’s Krystle Hughes (So., Winona/Winona), softball’s Kristian Jones (Fr., Southaven/DeSoto Central), softball’s Alexis Laughlin (So., Hurley/East Central), women’s soccer’s Brianna Lee (Fr., Perkinston/Stone), men’s soccer’s Chad McKnight (So., Byram/Terry), softball’s Katie Mitchell (So., McCool/Kosciusko), softball’s Caroline Moore (So., Maryville, Tenn./Maryville), women’s soccer’s Olivia Palisi (Fr., Diamondhead/Hancock), football’s Philip Short (Fr., Madison-Ridgeland Academy/Flowood), softball’s Haylee Sidaway (Fr., Biloxi/St. Martin), softball’s A’Mya Stevens (So., Laurel/Northeast Jones), softball’s Whitley Tanner (Fr., Hurley/East Central), men’s soccer’s Ashton Taylor (Fr., Olive Branch/Center Hill), men’s basketball’s Carr Thiam (Fr., Tampa Fla./Wharton), men’s soccer’s Deon Travis (So., Madison/Madison Central), women’s basketball’s Alisha Tucker (Fr., McComb/McComb), football’s Jammie White (So., Oxford/Oxford), and football’s C.J. Williams (So., Taylorsville/Taylorsville).

All-Academic honors go to: football’s Jimmy Bennett (So., Clinton/Clinton), women’s tennis’s Ally Bowen (Fr., Oxford/Lafayette County), football’s Jalen Bracey (So., Murrah/Jackson), football’s Kyle Bruce (Fr., Florence/Florence), women’s tennis’s Ashley Chelette (Fr., Vancleave/Vancleave), men’s tennis’s Rives Clark (Fr., Starkville/Starkville Academy), baseball’s Ethan Coleman (Fr., Lucedale/George County), football’s Kylan Cooper (Fr., Lawrence County/Arm), baseball’s Cameron Cotten (So., Lucedale/George County), football’s Jacob Cox (Fr., Amory/Amory), men’s basketball’s Deon Drake (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport), women’s basketball’s Da’Vashia Epps (So., Port Gibson/Port Gibson), women’s soccer’s Molly Etchells (Fr., Manchester, England/Longdendale), men’s tennis’s Wesley Fontaine (So., Biloxi/Biloxi), men’s tennis’s Clay Fudge (Fr., Madison/Madison Central), football’s Jae’Vien Gill (So., Neshoba Central/Philadelphia), football’s Isaac Gowdy (So., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs), baseball’s Cameron Gray (Fr., Hurley/East Central), men’s soccer’s Joey Green (Fr., Pascagoula/Resurrection), women’s basketball’s Elsie Harris (Fr., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain), baseball’s P.J. Harrison (Fr., Gulfport/Harrison Central), women’s soccer’s Cheyenne Hendrix (Fr., Corinth/Corinth), softball’s Hannah Herrington (So., Enterprise/Enterprise), women’s soccer’s Anna Hoben (Fr., Vicksburg/Warren Central), women’s soccer’s Hannah Holliman (Fr., Lakeshore/Hancock), football’s Deondre House (So., Senatobia/Senatobia), men’s soccer’s Christian Inchima (So., Brampton, Ontario/St. Edmond Campion), golf’s Reeves Johnson (Fr, Germantown/Madison), baseball’s Breck Jones (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport), baseball’s Evan Keith (So., Vancleave/Vancleave), men’s tennis’s Alex King (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs), football’s Solomon Landrum (So., Sumrall/Sumrall), softball’s Alyssia Little (Fr., Brandon/Brandon), men’s tennis’s Seth Macute (Fr., Brisbane, Australia/St Joseph’s Nudgee College), baseball’s Brendan McCauley (Fr., Gulfport/Harrison Central), men’s basketball’s Jayden McCorvey (Fr., Pascagoula/Pascagoula), football’s Robert McDaniel (Fr., Terry/Jackson), women’s basketball’s Ayanna McNairy (Fr., Brookhaven/Brookhaven), football’s Brian Merritt (So., Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga.), softball’s Camryn Miller (Fr., Waynesboro/Wayne County), men’s basketball’s Jeremiah Montgomery (Fr., Hattiesburg/Presbyterian Christian), football’s Oliver Moreman (So., Lawrence County/Monticello), softball’s Andrea Morgan (So., Jackson/Jackson Prep), women’s soccer’s Landu Mprioteli (Fr., Stuttgart, Germany/Robert Bosch Schule), softball’s Darcy Novak (Fr., Hurley/East Central), men’s soccer’s Abdul Omar (Fr., Madison/Germantown), women’s soccer’s Alyssa Palisi (Fr., Diamondhead/Hancock), women’s soccer’s Ashley Preston (So., Wiggins/Stone), men’s basketball’s Anthony Ratliff (So., Jackson/Terry), golf’s Hayden Russell (Fr, Gautier/Gautier), men’s soccer’s Elian Salguero (So., Petal/Petal), women’s soccer’s Hannah Salter (Fr., Olive Branch/Lewisburg), women’s soccer’s Kierra Sanchez (So., Ocean Springs/St. Martin), men’s soccer’s Noah Shockley (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach), women’s soccer’s Bettie Shoemaker (So., Vancleave/St. Martin), football’s Hayden Shook (So., Germantown/Starkville), baseball’s Connor Spencer (Fr., Hernando/Hernando), women’s tennis’s Anna Stringer (So., Stone/Wiggins), football’s Bernard Thomas (So., Starkville/Starkville), football’s Cam Thomas (Fr., Picayune/Picayune), golf’s Dawson Thompson (Fr, Pascagoula/Pascagoula), women’s tennis’s Tia Topps (So., Grenada/Grenada), softball’s Rakeya Travis (So., Poplarville/Poplarville), men’s soccer’s Kevin Treminio (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach), softball’s Layne Turan (Fr., Gulfport/West Harrison), softball’s Abby Vance (Fr., Calhoun City/Calhoun City), women’s soccer’s Holly Weaver (So., Gulfport/Long Beach), baseball’s Luke Welborn (Fr., Locust Grove Ga./Locust Grove), men’s basketball’s Damien Wheaton (So., Bay Springs/Bay Springs), baseball’s Beckett White (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport), golf’s Cade Wilkinson (Fr, Madison Central/Madison), golf’s Chase Wilkinson (Fr, Madison Central/Madison), golf’s Matt Wilkinson (Fr, Madison Central/Madison), and women’s soccer’s Journee Wilson (Fr., Jackson/Murrah).

