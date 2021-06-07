Woodville Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Distribution

Jackson, Miss. – A Woodville man pled guilty in federal court today to selling methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Ricky Oneal Wright, 58, sold 6.5 grams of pure methamphetamine to an individual on October 22, 2019.

Wright was indicted and pled guilty today to possessing with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway is prosecuting the case.