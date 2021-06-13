expand
June 14, 2021

Women’s Basketball Adds Anna Groom as Manager of Creative Content

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, June 13, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s basketball has added Anna Groom as its manager of creative content, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Thursday.

Groom will oversee the development of creative content exclusively for the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, which includes duties related to social media, video content, graphic design and other creative endeavors to help assist with recruiting and overall marketing appeal for the program.

“With the evolution of our game, including NIL, and the need to provide access to our student-athletes with our current and future supporters, it was important that this position was created,” McPhee-McCuin said. “My committee and I really searched far and wide for the perfect individual to fill this position, and Anna stood out from our first conversation. Anna has had extensive experience with creative content at Oklahoma, and I look forward to seeing her shine in this new role here. She loves women’s basketball, understands the game and we are excited to have Anna here with us.”

Groom comes to Ole Miss from the University of Oklahoma, where she worked extensively as a student production assistant for SoonerVision as an undergrad before earning her bachelor’s in creative media production in just three years at OU. She was the SoonerVision Student of the Year for 2019-20, and throughout her career as a student assistant she was the primary content coordinator for the Sooner women’s basketball team. Upon graduation, Groom still served the OU athletic department in a freelance capacity, helping create video board and social media content alike throughout the 2020-21 school year.

“I am thrilled to be heading to Oxford and joining the amazing team Coach Yo has built at Ole Miss,” Groom said. “I take her faith in me very seriously, and I couldn’t be more excited or ready to help bring our content to the next level!”

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWBB, Facebook at Ole Miss WBB and on Instagram at Ole MissWBB. You can also follow head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin on Twitter at @YolettMcCuin

