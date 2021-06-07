Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Highway 90 in Biloxi

At approximately, 7:43 a.m., 7 Jun 21, a witness called 911 and stated a pedestrian was just struck by a vehicle, in the 1100 block of US 90. Upon arrival of officers, preliminary investigation disclosed the following:

A woman and her adult child were crossing US 90 to the beach. The adult child crossed the road and was standing in the median but when her mother attempted to cross she was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle stopped and remained on scene until the arrival of police. The mother was taken to a local hospital where she later succumbed to to her injuries at 8:17 a.m.