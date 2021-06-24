Winning streak snapped on Tuesday night by Smokies

PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves had their five-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves (25-18) stranded 11 runners on base in the series opener and finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Tennessee (15-26) struck first in the top of the first inning. Christopher Morel doubled with one out down the left-field line and advanced to third base on an error. Morel scored on an A.J. Puckett (L, 1-2) wild pitch during the next at-bat.

Puckett made his sixth M-Braves start in Tuesday’s series opener and surrendered two runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts. The Smokies pushed their lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning when back-to-back singles from Nelson Maldanodo and Grayson Byrd scored Tyler Payne. Byrd, the son of former Atlanta Braves reliever and TV analyst Paul Byrd, reached base safely twice, going 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The M-Braves bullpen shut down Tennessee over 5.0 no-hit innings to end the game. Troy Bacon struck out four over 2.0 innings, including an immaculate frame in the sixth. Bacon struck out Brennen Davis, Strumpf, and Payne on nine pitches. Will Latcham, Chris Nunn, and Daysbel Hernandez all posted hitless innings. In total, the M-Braves bullpen struck out eight and walked two on Tuesday night.

The M-Braves offense couldn’t solve Tennessee starter Luis Lugo (W, 1-3), who earned his first win of 2021 with 5.0 shutout innings. The Braves placed eight runners on base from the fifth through seventh innings but stranded them all on base. Relievers Juan Gamez, Dakota Chalmers, Wyatt Short, and Manuel Rodriguez (S, 4) combined with Lugo for the shutout.

Justin Dean stayed hot for the Braves at the plate, finishing 2-for-5.

The M-Braves will look to get back into the win column on Wednesday night in game two against Tennessee. RHP Nolan Kingham (4-1, 2.64) will start for the Braves against RHP Cam Sanders (0-2, 5.70) for the Smokies. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com , and MiLB FirstPitch app.

