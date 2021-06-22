expand
June 23, 2021

William Robert "Billy" Cooper

By Staff Report

Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

William Robert “Billy” Cooper

June 18, 2021

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of William Robert “Billy” Cooper on Friday, June 18, 2021. A beloved husband, father, and friend, Billy entered into the arms of his Lord after a hard-fought battle. At age 77, he passed peacefully at home in Picayune, MS, surrounded by his wife and children.

We know he was welcomed home by his parents Harold Cooper, Edith Watkins Cooper, 2 brothers (Doug Cooper, Mike Cooper), his sister (Jacquelyn “Jackie” Herrin), a son (Michael Barnes), 2 nieces (Lynn Cooper, Jeannie Cooper) and many other missed family and friends.

He was born to Harold & Edith (Watkins) Cooper on October 09, 1943, in Picayune, MS. Billy graduated from Carriere High School, proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and retired from South Central Bell. After retirement, Billy became a jack of all trades and was known around town as a local real estate agent and handyman. Billy was very devoted to his family and friends and would do anything to help anyone. Billy had an amazing, positive attitude and sense of humor even throughout his last days.

First & foremost, Billy was a dedicated husband, father, and “Papa” and treasured his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.  Those left to begin a year of firsts are the love of his life of 33 years, Dawn Marie (Lossett) Cooper, 3 daughters: Stacey Chavers and her husband Drew of Picayune MS, Nichole Palmer and her husband Shay of Picayune, MS, Colleen Stracener and her husband Roger of Mobile, AL, son, Vance Williams of Picayune, MS and bonus son, Chris McGhee and his wife Shelaina of Poplarville, MS. 10 grandchildren: Kayleigh Chavers, Marlee Chavers, Bodhi Chavers, Brinzley Chavers, Madison Stockstill, Baily Palmer, Dylan Palmer, Annah Stracener, Emily Stracener, Justyce Williams; 3 great-grandchildren: Adelyn Stracener, Evelyn Stracener, Railyn Crawford; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Billy never met a stranger and held a passion for bass fishing which rivaled his love and devotion to his family. After retiring from “Maw Bell,” he enjoyed spending Saturdays with fellow Picayune Bass Club friends, doing his best to dwindle the bass population and winning many competitions. 

Family & friends are invited to celebrate Billy’s long, loved life on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at West Union Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 to 11, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home. The family lovingly requests that people make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

