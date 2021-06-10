William Paul Easterling

June 2, 2021

William Paul Easterling, 42, of New Orleans, Louisiana (formerly of Picayune, MS), passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

William was a long time resident of Pearl River County MS before making a life for his family and his self in New Orleans LA. William had the biggest heart of anyone he was always willing to help and would give his last to help someone in need. He was full of life was always smiling and making jokes. He loved his family, fishing, and hunting. He will forever be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Easterling.

Family members include his wife of 22 years, Lisa Jenkins Easterling; father, Billy Easterling (Terry); four children, Chris Jenkins, Courtney Jenkins (Lindsey Lucas), Taylor Easterling, Monica Easterling; three siblings, Michael Easterling (Taryn), Angela Robinson (Donald), Billie Alexander (Stephen); two grandchildren, Ty’Onna Lucas, Samuel Lucas; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services will be held at White Funeral Home (315 Highway 11 South, Poplarvile, MS, 39470) on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Private burial will follow. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 12:00 pm (Noon) until services, Friday at the funeral home.

