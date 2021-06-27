expand
June 27, 2021

Wendell Rijo blasted a three-run home run in the fourth inning to spark the offense

By Special to the Item

Published 1:32 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021
PEARL, MS – Odalvi Javier (W, 4-1) and Matt Withrow (S, 1) combined for a two-hit shutout on Saturday night as the Mississippi Braves blanked the Tennessee Smokies 5-0 for a fourth-straight win. The victory clinches a third-straight series win and 21st victory in the last 27 games.
Javier and Withrow retired 27 of 30 batters in game five of the series, walking none and striking out 13.
Javier made his eighth start of the season, and it was his best. The 24-year-old right-hander tossed a season-high 6.0 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out a season-best eight batters and walking none.
The Smokies were held without a hit until Nelson Maldonado singled with two outs in the fourth inning. Javier won his fourth start and did so on just 74 pitches.
Wendell Rijo has been one of Mississippi’s hottest hitters the past few weeks, and the 25-year-old belted a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to provide a 3-0 lead. Rijo’s homer traveled 427 feet and was his fifth on the season and third in the past three games.
The Braves added two more insurance runs at the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI single from Jalen Miller and a bases-loaded walk to Jacob Pearson.
Withrow took over for Javier in the seventh inning and retired the first six batters he faced. Entering the ninth, M-Braves pitchers retired 24 of 25 Smokies. The former Texas Tech Red Raider yielded a single in the ninth but finished off his first save of the season.
Braden Shewmake went 1-for-4 with a single and stolen base, extending his hitting streak to five games. Trey Harris was 2-for-4, and Rijo ended his night 2-for-3 with a double, homer, walk, and two runs scored.
The M-Braves will look to win five games in a series for the fourth time this season on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. RHP AJ Puckett (1-2, 2,59) starts for the Braves against LHP Luis Lugo (1-3, 7.30) for Tennessee. The first pitch is set for 2:05 pm, with gates opening at 1:00 pm.
Sunday’s Promotions:
Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, presented by Game on Wheels.
Live Petting Zoo: Kid-friendly animals will be at Trustmark Park on Sunday
For tickets or more information about the M-Braves, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

