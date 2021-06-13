expand
June 14, 2021

WCU offers summer seminars for K-12 educators

By Special to the Item

Published 1:16 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

William Carey University’s School of Education will host two summer seminars for K-12 administrators and teacher leaders at its Hattiesburg and Tradition campuses. 

 

  • Revisiting to Reset – Getting Back to Basics:  This seminar will be July 9 at the Hattiesburg campus and July 22 at the Tradition campus. Geared for district leaders and teachers, it will include practical tips for resetting the data to instruction, revisiting mapping for instructional guidance, revisiting curriculum resources and instructional practices, and revisiting ACT preparatory materials. There is no charge for the seminar. Continuing Education Units and School Executive Management Institute units will be available pending Mississippi Department of Education approval.
  • Instructional Coaches Seminar: This session will be July 8 at the Hattiesburg campus and July 21 at the Tradition campus. Presented by Kids 1st Education, it will define the role of the instructional coach, build an understanding of the components of the coaching cycle, and offer resources and coaching tools. The cost is $135, which is half the regular price with a scholarship from WCU for all participants. CEUs and SEMI units will be available pending MDE approval.

 

For more information, or to sign up, visit the Program of Research and Evaluation for Public Schools (PREPS) website at www.mspreps.org or contact Dr. Patti Permenter at admin@mspreps.org.

