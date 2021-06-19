expand
Ad Spot

June 20, 2021

U.S. Recovers $650,000 from Local Providers Who Billed Medicare and Medicaid for Screening Tests Not Performed

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Saturday, June 19, 2021

Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus announced today that the United States has reached a settlement that resolves civil claims against Zaheer Shah, M.D. Park Square Urgent Care, Inc., and several affiliated entities, related to the defendants’ alleged submission of false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for urine drug screening tests they were ill-equipped to perform.

The agreement, under which the defendants will pay a total of $650,000, resolves a civil case filed by the government in federal court in the District of Rhode Island: United States of America v. Park Square Urgent Care, Inc., et al. No. 20-cv-00110-WES-LDA.  The settlement is based on an analysis of the defendants’ ability to pay based on an extensive review of their current financial condition.

The government’s case alleged that these medical providers, acting under the direction of Dr. Shah, submitted tens of thousands of false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, seeking reimbursement for urine drug tests that they did not, and could not, perform, because their testing laboratories lacked the equipment or capability to carry out the tests.  Despite the fact that these labs could only perform simpler tests, which carry a lower reimbursement rate, the labs were alleged to have knowingly billed Medicare and Medicaid for more complex, and expensive, drug screening tests.

In announcing the settlement, Acting United States Attorney Myrus thanks Attorney General Peter F. Neronha for the support and cooperation of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control and Patient Abuse Unit in this investigation.

The government’s case was litigated by Assistant United States Attorney Bethany N. Wong, and was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General.

More News

Roderick Woods hired as EMCC’s assistant women’s basketball coach

CNN Names Commencement Speech at Mississippi’s Belhaven University Greatest of All Time

Touki Toussaint to make rehab appearance with M-Braves on 25th birthday Sunday

M-Braves walk-off Barons on Saturday for fourth-straight win

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

CNN Names Commencement Speech at Mississippi’s Belhaven University Greatest of All Time

News

New mobile app enables USM nursing students to perform clinical tasks

News

Stay safe at rail crossings

News

A new art exhibit has opened up in Brookhaven, MS, and it’s all about the Blues

News

Mississippi Main Street announces 2021 award winners, Picayune Main Street Inc. brings home award

News

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a conviction and two sentencings in child exploitation cases in Warren, Rankin, and Hancock Counties.

News

LSU Manship School Professor Jinx Coleman Broussard Recognized Nationally for Long Record of Media History Excellence

News

Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

News

Today is June 20, 2021

News

Grand Island Husband And Wife Plead Guilty For Their Roles In Bank Robbery Committed By Their Son

News

Poultry Processing Plant Manager Pleads Guilty to Harboring Illegal Alien

News

Extension can test soil for carbon content

News

Former Jackson Public School Band Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Pornography

News

PRC students have access to vaccine in upcoming events

News

Lindsay Ward shares her goals with Exchange Club of Picayune

News

Today is June 19, 2021

News

U.S. Recovers $650,000 from Local Providers Who Billed Medicare and Medicaid for Screening Tests Not Performed

News

Bloods Gang Leader Convicted of Attempted Murder-in-Aid Of Racketeering and Other Violent Crimes

News

Mississippi Men Cited for Red Snapper Violations

News

Postal Worker Pleads Guilty To Sealing Over $90,000 In Cash And Stamps From The Postal Service

News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Enticement of a Minor Following Arrest in Marion County Human Trafficking Operation

News

Natchez Man Sentenced to 15 Months in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

News

Cool Down Summer Energy Use When Temperatures Heat Up

News

Fighting the battle of weeds, weeds, and more weeds