Two-year-old succumbs to injuries sustained in May 26 hit and run collision

LSP is Requesting the Public’s Assistance

Update – Yesterday morning, two-year-old Jhavia Porter was laid to rest by family and friends at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in St. Helena Parish. The child succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit and run crash on May 26, 2021 that remains under investigation.

Troopers are still processing the physical evidence left at the scene. The vehicle is suspected to have damage on the front end and is missing or has a damaged driver’s side mirror. Witnesses have described the suspect vehicle as either a light colored van or SUV.

Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250 or by reporting online. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

INITIAL RELEASE

Greensburg– On Wednesday, May 26th, 2021, just before 10:00 P.M. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a crash with multiple injuries on LA Hwy 1045 near LA Hwy 43 in St. Helena Parish. The crash has claimed the life of a two-year-old, identified as Jhavia Porter of Greensburg, and injured three others.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as a driver and three children had exited out of their 1997 Saturn SL1, due to being involved in a previous crash. After the crash, the driver and children exited out of their vehicle and walked onto the roadway. A vehicle described as a light colored van or SUV was traveling eastbound on LA 1045 when it struck all four pedestrians in the roadway. After impact, the vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling eastbound on LA 1045.

This crash remains under investigation. If you have information related to the crash or can help identify the vehicle involved, contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.