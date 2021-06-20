expand
June 20, 2021

Touki Toussaint to make rehab appearance with M-Braves on 25th birthday Sunday

By Special to the Item

Published 10:25 am Sunday, June 20, 2021
PEARL, MS – The Mississippi Braves are excited to announce that Atlanta Braves right-hander Touki Toussaint (TWO-key TWO-sahnt) will make his second rehab appearance at Trustmark Park during Sunday’s 2:05 pm game against the Birmingham Barons. The outing will come on the former M’Braves’ 25th birthday.
Toussaint was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain on March 26. Toussaint had made four Grapefruit League appearances and posted a 2.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in nine innings during that time.
Toussaint made his first rehab appearance of the 2021 season for the Rome Braves on Tuesday night, his first official outing in 85 days. It was Toussaint’s first appearance since a Spring Training game against the Minnesota Twins on March 22. Toussaint gave up one run (a home run in the second inning), one hit, one walk, and struck out two batters on just 28 pitches.
The native of Haiti is in his seventh season in the Braves organization and has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Toussaint has compiled a 5.97 ERA with a 6-3 record in 38 appearances throughout his MLB career. Toussaint made 23 starts for the M-Braves over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, going 7-10 with a 3.01 ERA, compiling 151 strikeouts in 125.1 innings pitched. In 2018, he was named by the organization as Atlanta’s
Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
The Arizona Diamondbacks selected the right-hander in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 Draft. The Atlanta Braves acquired Toussaint with RHP Bronson Arroyo from the Diamondbacks in exchange for INF Phil Gosselin on June 20, 2015.
Atlanta selected his contract, optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett, and then appointed him as the 26th man for a doubleheader on August 13, 2018, and he made his debut that afternoon vs. Miami. Toussaint tossed 6.0 two-hit innings in his debut, allowing one run and two walks while fanning four. He became just the third Braves pitcher over the last 110 seasons to go at least 6.0 innings and allow no more than two hits in his debut. In addition, he won his major league debut and was one of four M-Braves alums to do so in 2018, joining Kolby Allard, Mike Soroka, and Bryse Wilson.
