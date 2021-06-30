Today is June 30, 2021
The best ways to grill fish
Grilling lends itself well to many different foods. The smoky, flame-licked flavor of foods prepared on the grill is hard to replicate by other means of cooking.
Many people turn to grilling each night, especially when the weather is warm and pleasant. Fish is one food that can sometimes cause grilling-related anxiety. The tender, flaky nature of fish makes it seem like a poor fit for the grill, simply because it can fall through the slats. Yet grilling fish is easier than one may think when they utilize these methods of cooking.
Foil packets
Grilling fish in foil packets is relatively foolproof. Simply place the fish on a thick piece of aluminum foil and add seasonings and other ingredients, like lemon slices or vegetables. Fold it up into a pocket that is completely sealed so that no juices or steam can escape. Then grill for 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish. The steam and moisture will keep the fish succulent.
Season the grill
Much like a chef properly seasons a cast iron grill, the same technique can be applied to grill grates, says Cooks Illustrated. Apply a generous amount of cooking oil to the grates and allow them to heat up. This adds a nonstick element to the grill, and fish fillets will be less likely to adhere to the grates and prove troublesome to get off in one piece. Removing excess moisture from the fish with a paper towel also can help.
Wood planks
Utilized a well-oiled plank of fragrant, food-grade wood on which to cook the fish. The fish will take on the flavor of the wood as well as cook without sticking to the grill.
Grill basket
Visit a cooking supply retailer and you’re bound to find different grill baskets that house flaky fish to make it easier to cook these on the grill. The basket keeps the fish from breaking apart while cooking and turning.
Choose thick cuts
Certain fish, or those with a texture similar to meat and poultry, may stand up better to direct grilling. Salmon, tuna and swordfish are just a few options to try, offers the cooking resource Delish.
Fish and other seafood can be tasty and quickly cooked on the grill with the right techniques.
5 factors to consider when buying a home
Home ownership is a dream for many people. In fact, buying a home is considered by many people to be a major life accomplishment.
Various factors determine what makes a home an attractive place to live. While some considerations may overlap, others may be unique to individual buyers. Those new to the real estate arena may want to consider the following factors as they search for a new place to call home.
1: Property taxes
Property taxes can greatly affect the overall cost of living in a particular home. The real estate company RedFin says property taxes are generally levied by each county and often include taxes paid to schools, utility companies and municipal governments. Property taxes will usually be factored into a monthly mortgage payment, and how high (or low) taxes are can turn an affordable mortgage payment into something that can break a budget. When calculating payments, be sure to include property taxes in your estimates.
2: Job security/availability
The financial resource Fortune Builder says to consider your job security before taking the home ownership plunge. Before committing to an investment as substantial as a home, ensure that you are secure in your job. Similarly, if you are relocating for job prospects, verify that the new location has a thriving job market.
3: Local schools
For potential homeowners with children or those planning on becoming parents, area schools should merit significant consideration. Research school rankings and reviews, but know that rankings can change. American Family Insurance Company says to also look at the school budget history of towns you’re considering to see if residents prioritize funding for education. This can be a measure of how important education is in a given community.
4: Commute times
Home ownership involves both lifestyle and financial decisions. Calculate the time it will take to travel to and from work when considering a certain town or neighborhood. Find out if there is mass transit and what options are available for off-hour travel needs.
5: Lifestyle options
Quality nightlife, arts and history, community events, proximity to cultural centers or cities, and other factors are at play in choosing a home. Make sure your new community allows you to still enjoy the things you’re passionate about.
Buying a home involves considering various factors that can affect your budget and quality of life.