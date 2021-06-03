expand
Ad Spot

June 3, 2021

Texas Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 12 

By Special to the Item

Published 8:50 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

Slidell– On Thursday, June 03, 2021, shortly after 1:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 12 at its intersection with Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Megan Smith of Houston, Texas.

The initial investigation revealed that Smith was traveling eastbound on I-12 approaching the intersection of I-10 in a 2015 Nissan Altima. For reasons still under investigation, the Altima traveled off the left side of the roadway and down an embankment. The Altima then struck and rolled over the I-10 westbound guardrail before coming to rest in the I-10 westbound travel lanes.

Smith was properly restrained but sustained fatal injuries during the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, however, as part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Smith for scientific analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

More News

Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to prison for wire fraud

Billy Ray Easley Sr.

Douglas Otho Landry

Flood insurance rates changing for Mississippi homeowners

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to prison for wire fraud

News

Flood insurance rates changing for Mississippi homeowners

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying alleged burglary suspect

News

Man arrested for making terroristic threats to law enforcement

News

Texas Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 12 

News

Today is June 3, 2021

News

Aldermen tackle routine matters

News

C Spire ready for 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

News

Mississippi office of Homeland Security offering grants

News

AG Lynn Fitch continues to fight human trafficking in Mississippi

News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Trooper-Involved Shooting in Madison Parish

News

Remembering former Picayune Police Chief Brenda Gail Smith

News

Breland asks why his request was not competed

News

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues Silver Alert for Jackson man

News

Today is June 2, 2021

News

Former newspaper publisher, public schools advocate named to State Board of Education by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann  

News

Results from MHP’s Memorial Day travel enforcement peroid

News

Griffith announces candidacy for City Council Precinct 2

News

84 Wildcats named to Dean’s and President’s lists

News

Mississippi Highway Patrolman killed in the line of duty

News

Today is June 1, 2021

News

USM Audiologist Stresses Hearing Protection as Noisy Summer Leisure Season Approaches for Children

News

Airlift of Christmas Trees into Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge set for May 26, 2021 

News

Meeks Family Trust Establishes Scholarship with $1 Million Gift