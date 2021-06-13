expand
June 14, 2021

Stennis Airport hosts fly-in June 26

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, June 13, 2021

KILN, MISS. – Stennis International Airport will host a fly-in June 26 with planes and pilots from around the region.

During the event from 9am to 1pm, airplane rides will be available. Visitors will also get to see planes and meet pilots from around the region. Food and drinks will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapters from Slidell and Diamondhead will join the event. EAA’s Young Eagles program is dedicated to giving youth ages 8–17 an opportunity to fly in a general aviation airplane. The flights are offered free of charge and are made possible through the generosity of EAA member volunteers.

The free flights are limited to the first 30 people registered at https://youngeaglesday.org/?yedetail&event=7mforZ20W.

The Big Easy Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will also join the event with its 1943 Stearman plane. The organization will offer paid flight opportunities in the open-cockpit military trainer aircraft. More info at www.bigeasywing.org.

“This will be a fun, family-friendly event that shows how accessible flight is in Hancock County,” said Chanse Watson, airport director. “From private planes to military jets and helicopters, you never know what kind of aircraft you’ll see at Stennis International.”

Stennis International Airport is located at 7250 Stennis Airport Road in Kiln. For more info, visit www.flystennis.com or follow @FlyStennis on Facebook.

