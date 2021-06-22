Soccer’s Hiskey Elevated to Assistant Head Coach

OXFORD, Miss. – Playing a key role in the Ole Miss soccer team’s postseason run to the NCAA Sweet 16 for just the second time in program history, Jessica Hiskey has been promoted to assistant head coach, announced Tuesday by head coach Matt Mott.

“Jess is a true Rebel,” said Mott. “She has done an excellent job of transitioning from an elite college and professional soccer player to a high-level coach. This promotion is a representation of her hard work and dedication to Ole Miss soccer.”

A former All-SEC performer for the Rebels, Hiskey joined Mott’s staff ahead of the 2018 season and was tasked with transforming the Ole Miss defense. During Hiskey’s three seasons back in Oxford, the Rebs have recorded 20 clean sheets. In fact, over the last two seasons Ole Miss has held its opponent to one goal or less in 24 of 38 matches.

“Ole Miss is a program that continues to put its name on the national stage, and I’m extremely grateful to be a part of it,” said Hiskey. “Matt has created an environment that constantly challenges everyone, staff included, to grow and develop every day. I am so thankful for the opportunity to work with this special program and keep building on the foundation that’s been laid by past groups. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

Lowering the opponent’s offensive output in each season since Hiskey’s arrival on the staff, the Ole Miss defense was in particularly fine form during the split 2020-21 season. The Rebels allowed just 18 goals in 18 matches, the fewest surrendered in a season since 2009. Ole Miss shutout seven opponents, including clean sheets in four of the season’s final six contests to run deep into postseason play.

In addition to making life difficult for opposing offenses, Hiskey’s defensive unit has also contributed to the Rebel attack, registering seven goals and 13 assists over the past three seasons.

From 2012-15 Hiskey was a Stalwart for the Rebels both on the back line and at midfield, starting 74 matches and logging over 7,000 minutes on the pitch during her career. She found the back of the net 10 times in a Rebel kit, dishing out five assists. As a senior, the Franklin, Tennessee, native became the first Rebel defender to be named All-SEC since 2011, leading Ole Miss to its only other Sweet 16 appearance in 2015.