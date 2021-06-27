expand
Ad Spot

June 27, 2021

Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Alter Postal Money Orders

By Special to the Item

Published 1:16 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that CHASITY DOTEY a/k/a “CHASITY PINES”, age 27, of Slidell, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on June 24, 2021 to one count of conspiracy to alter U.S. Postal Money Orders before United States District Court Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon today.

According to court records, DOTEY cashed two altered U.S. Postal Money Orders in the amounts of $530.00 each at a U.S. Post Office located in Slidell, Louisiana. The two Postal Money Orders had been purchased in California for minimal value and then altered to reflect a higher amount by unknown co-conspirators.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 21, 2021. At that time, DOTEY faces up to five years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and up to three years of supervised release. There is also a $100 mandatory special assessment due after conviction.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Postal Inspection Service in investigating this matter.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Rivera is in charge of the prosecution.

More News

USM Educator Preparation Programs Recognized for National Excellence

Wendell Rijo blasted a three-run home run in the fourth inning to spark the offense

Ringleader Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years Imprisonment for Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine Trafficking in the Austin Area

Guatemalan man who was extradited to Ohio pleads guilty in Colombia-to-America cocaine conspiracy

News

USM Educator Preparation Programs Recognized for National Excellence

News

Ringleader Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years Imprisonment for Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine Trafficking in the Austin Area

News

Guatemalan man who was extradited to Ohio pleads guilty in Colombia-to-America cocaine conspiracy

News

PRCC offering Court Reporting Technology program this fall

News

Green Bay Man Sentenced to 13 years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking

News

Clearwater Drug Distributor Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Prison

News

Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Alter Postal Money Orders

News

Federal Jury Convicts Former Police Officer For Attempting To Entice A 14-Year-Old Child To Engage In Sexual Activity And Soliciting The Production Of Child Sex Abuse Images

News

Hattiesburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Related to Employee Theft

News

Missing vehicle pulled from waters near I10

News

Today is June 27, 2021

News

Agencies tackle high volume of ag damage assessments

News

CoastConnect progress update

News

PROMISE destigmatizes mental health for farmers

News

Mayor elect shares plans at Coffee with the Mayor elect

News

Today is June 26, 2021

News

Citywide worship event scheduled

News

Picayune Schools enter agreement with Mississippi Power Company

News

Supervisors approve seeking out more grant funding

News

Today is June 25, 2021

News

USDA Extends Eviction Moratorium to July 31, 2021

News

USDA Extends Foreclosure Moratorium to July 31, 2021

News

MSU Extension, MAFES partner to host ag tech course

News

City Park Announces Carousel Gardens Amusement Park Reopening and 3rd of July Celebration: A Weekend of Celebrations