June 14, 2021

Shreveport Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

By Special to the Item

Published 1:42 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. – John Marston, 38, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

A federal grand jury indicted Marston on May 20, 2020 and he subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge on September 2, 2020. The charge stems from an incident in January 2020 when law enforcement officers with the Shreveport Street Level Interdiction Unit obtained a search warrant for a residence on Clay Street where Marston was residing and where they suspected ongoing illegal narcotics distribution activity. When officers served the search warrant, they found Marston inside the residence, along with illegal narcotics, firearms, and ammunition. Marston has numerous prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing any weapons and was charged with illegally possessing a firearm. His prior felony convictions are for: attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2014); possession with intent to distribute cocaine (2014); attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2003); simple burglary (2002); and felony theft (1999).

The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime. To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn.

