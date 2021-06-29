expand
June 30, 2021

Sammy Hunter to Play for The Bahamas in FIBA World Cup Qualifying

By Special to the Item

Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Forward Heads to El Salvador for Games July 1-4

 

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s basketball forward Sammy Hunter has earned an opportunity to help his country qualify for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The junior Rebel travels to El Salvador this week (July 1-4) to compete for The Bahamas in the Central America and Caribbean Pre-Qualifiers.

“I always think it’s a great honor to represent your country, and I know Sammy is very excited,” said head coach Kermit Davis. “This is going to be a great experience for him. He will be a big part of their team, and we are looking forward to following the games throughout the week.”

Hunter and The Bahamas face Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and El Salvador in the second round of the pre-qualifying tournament. After the round robin, the top two teams in the group advance to the third round to continue their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Eighty national teams from around the world are attempting to qualify for the tournament, set to take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia in 2023.

As a sophomore, Hunter came off the bench in 25 games for Ole Miss. The Nassau native had his best game as a Rebel against Kentucky (March 2), scoring a career-high 11 points. That included going 3 of 5 from three-point land to help Ole Miss beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2011. Hunter finished his sophomore campaign with seven points and a career-high seven rebounds in the opening round of the NIT (March 19).

For the latest news and updates regarding Ole Miss Men’s Basketball, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMBB, on Facebook at Ole Miss Men’s Basketball and on Instagram at olemissmbb.

