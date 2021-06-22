expand
June 22, 2021

Ruth Meril Ratcliff Coleman

By Staff Report

Published 2:52 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

June 17, 2021

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil:  for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. “  Psalms 23:4

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in Anointed Dove Ministries. Visitation will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, June 26, 2021, one hour prior to service time. Dr. Rev. Anthony Pressley will officiate at the service.

Ruth Meril was born August 1, 1935, to the late Johnny and Mary Ratcliff in Tylertown, MS. Later in life she moved to Picayune, MS at a young age. She was a faithful member of Anointed Dove Ministries until her health began to fail.  Ruth loved the Lord, her family and was an avid cook.

On the morning of Thursday, June 17, 2021, God sent his angel to bring Mama Meril home to rest at the age of 85 years old.   Lovingly known by many as “Mama Meril” and will be deeply missed in this community.

Preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Mary Quinn Ratcliff; two sons, Johnny Ratcliff and Jimmy Coleman.

Mama Meril had nine children who loved her dearly. Survivors of her loving spirit are seven daughters, Barbara Parkman, Mary (Eugene) Patrick, Lillie (Carl) Henry, Dorothy (Christopher) Abrams, Maggie Washington, Cynthis Ratcliff, and Willene (Curtis) Bridges; 24 devoted grandchildren, 72 beautiful great grandchildren, 7 adorable great great grandchildren; a special cousin, Joe Bridges; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home 

