expand
Ad Spot

June 20, 2021

Roderick Woods hired as EMCC’s assistant women’s basketball coach

By Special to the Item

Published 10:28 am Sunday, June 20, 2021

SCOOBA — With nearly 20 years of women’s basketball coaching experience at the collegiate level, Roderick Woods has been hired as an assistant women’s basketball coach at East Mississippi Community College.  The announcement was made this week by EMCC athletics director/head women’s basketball coach Sharon Thompson.

“Coach Woods brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will prove valuable to our women’s basketball program here at EMCC,” Thompson said.  “I am fortunate to have someone with a résumé like his on the sideline with me.”

Most recently, Woods spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach on Ashley Walker-Johnson’s staff at Mississippi Valley State University of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.  Prior to that, Woods served in the same capacity for three years at South Carolina State University of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, where he helped coach two all-conference players.  At both schools, Woods was responsible for recruiting, scheduling, budgeting, and community outreach, along with overseeing individual player skill development, scouting preparation for opposing teams, and serving as the director of team and individual summer camps.

“I admire Coach (Sharon) Thompson because of her no-nonsense approach to the game of basketball,” Woods said.  “Along with being a tireless worker, she values good character, toughness and fundamentally sound basketball when it comes to her teams.”

Prior to making the jump to the university level in 2015, Woods spent 12 years as the head women’s basketball coach at Clinton College in Rock Hill, S.C.  He also served a majority of that tenure as the college’s athletics director.  Having approached the 200 mark for career wins, Woods guided the Golden Bears to five Region 10 runner-up finishes and coached three NJCAA Region 10 Players of the Year.  His players also excelled in the classroom, with six of his student-athletes being named valedictorians of their graduating classes at Clinton.

Throughout his previous coaching stint in the junior college ranks, Woods also served as a tournament director for the NJCAA Region 10 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments played in Fort Mill, S.C.  During the summer months, he previously served as an associate director at the Nike girls’ basketball camps held annually in Amherst, Mass.

Woods’ basketball coaching career began at his alma mater as a volunteer assistant men’s basketball coach at Eastern Kentucky University during the 1996-97 season.  He also spent the 1999-2000 campaign working as an assistant boys’ basketball coach at Lamar (S.C.) High School.

Woods played collegiately for the Eastern Kentucky Colonels during the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons.  He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from the Richmond-based school.

A native of Florence, S.C., Woods began his college athletic and academic careers in his home state at Spartanburg Methodist College.  After teaming as a freshman with two-time NJCAA Division I All-American and former NBA player James Scott to help lead SMC to the 1993 NJCAA National Tournament, Woods went on to earn All-Region 10 honors as a sophomore for the Pioneers.

“Coming back to the JUCO level as a coach is like coming home again,” Woods added.  “The grind of JUCO athletics is a great character builder.”

With a master’s degree in sports management from the American Public University in Charles Town, W.Va., Woods has three children – daughters Oriona and Kaelyn, and son, Kaiden.

More News

Roderick Woods hired as EMCC’s assistant women’s basketball coach

CNN Names Commencement Speech at Mississippi’s Belhaven University Greatest of All Time

Touki Toussaint to make rehab appearance with M-Braves on 25th birthday Sunday

M-Braves walk-off Barons on Saturday for fourth-straight win

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

CNN Names Commencement Speech at Mississippi’s Belhaven University Greatest of All Time

News

New mobile app enables USM nursing students to perform clinical tasks

News

Stay safe at rail crossings

News

A new art exhibit has opened up in Brookhaven, MS, and it’s all about the Blues

News

Mississippi Main Street announces 2021 award winners, Picayune Main Street Inc. brings home award

News

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a conviction and two sentencings in child exploitation cases in Warren, Rankin, and Hancock Counties.

News

LSU Manship School Professor Jinx Coleman Broussard Recognized Nationally for Long Record of Media History Excellence

News

Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

News

Today is June 20, 2021

News

Grand Island Husband And Wife Plead Guilty For Their Roles In Bank Robbery Committed By Their Son

News

Poultry Processing Plant Manager Pleads Guilty to Harboring Illegal Alien

News

Extension can test soil for carbon content

News

Former Jackson Public School Band Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Pornography

News

PRC students have access to vaccine in upcoming events

News

Lindsay Ward shares her goals with Exchange Club of Picayune

News

Today is June 19, 2021

News

U.S. Recovers $650,000 from Local Providers Who Billed Medicare and Medicaid for Screening Tests Not Performed

News

Bloods Gang Leader Convicted of Attempted Murder-in-Aid Of Racketeering and Other Violent Crimes

News

Mississippi Men Cited for Red Snapper Violations

News

Postal Worker Pleads Guilty To Sealing Over $90,000 In Cash And Stamps From The Postal Service

News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Enticement of a Minor Following Arrest in Marion County Human Trafficking Operation

News

Natchez Man Sentenced to 15 Months in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

News

Cool Down Summer Energy Use When Temperatures Heat Up

News

Fighting the battle of weeds, weeds, and more weeds