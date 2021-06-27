expand
Ad Spot

June 27, 2021

Ringleader Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years Imprisonment for Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine Trafficking in the Austin Area

By Special to the Item

Published 1:30 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021

AUSTIN – U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel today sentenced 34-year-old Austin resident Juan Angel Aguirre aka “Larry Aguirre” to 235 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for supplying traffickers with multiple kilograms of narcotics that were distributed throughout the Austin area.

Aguirre is one of 19 defendants who have been convicted on federal drug trafficking charges based on this indictment.  The defendants conspired to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than one kilogram of heroin, methamphetamine and other narcotics in Austin from December 2016 to September 2019.  During this investigation, authorities seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, seven kilograms of cocaine, five kilograms of heroin and more than $594,000 in cash and assets attributed to this drug trafficking organization.

One defendant, Luis Alberto Mota, Jr, is awaiting sentencing next month.  The other 18, including Aguirre, have received prison sentences ranging from nine months to 235 months.

“The prosecutions of Juan Angel Aguirre and his codefendants have resulted in the dismantling of a major drug trafficking organization and the removal of a significant criminal element from the streets of Austin,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.  “This case is an excellent example of the effectiveness of our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program in combatting the scourge of drug trafficking and the related crimes drug trafficking generates in our community.”

Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Houston Division, Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon, Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler and Special Agent in Charge Richard D. Goss of the IRS-Criminal Investigation’s (IRS-CI) Houston Field Office joined U.S. Attorney Hoff in making today’s announcement.

This case resulted from an investigation conducted by the DEA, Austin Police Department, Cedar Park Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hays County Sheriff’s Office and IRS-CI.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Gardner is prosecuting this case.

This prosecution resulted from an OCDETF investigation called Operation “No Big Deal.”  OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the U.S. by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

More News

USM Educator Preparation Programs Recognized for National Excellence

Wendell Rijo blasted a three-run home run in the fourth inning to spark the offense

Ringleader Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years Imprisonment for Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine Trafficking in the Austin Area

Guatemalan man who was extradited to Ohio pleads guilty in Colombia-to-America cocaine conspiracy

News

USM Educator Preparation Programs Recognized for National Excellence

News

Ringleader Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years Imprisonment for Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine Trafficking in the Austin Area

News

Guatemalan man who was extradited to Ohio pleads guilty in Colombia-to-America cocaine conspiracy

News

PRCC offering Court Reporting Technology program this fall

News

Green Bay Man Sentenced to 13 years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking

News

Clearwater Drug Distributor Sentenced To More Than 15 Years In Prison

News

Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Alter Postal Money Orders

News

Federal Jury Convicts Former Police Officer For Attempting To Entice A 14-Year-Old Child To Engage In Sexual Activity And Soliciting The Production Of Child Sex Abuse Images

News

Hattiesburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Related to Employee Theft

News

Missing vehicle pulled from waters near I10

News

Today is June 27, 2021

News

Agencies tackle high volume of ag damage assessments

News

CoastConnect progress update

News

PROMISE destigmatizes mental health for farmers

News

Mayor elect shares plans at Coffee with the Mayor elect

News

Today is June 26, 2021

News

Citywide worship event scheduled

News

Picayune Schools enter agreement with Mississippi Power Company

News

Supervisors approve seeking out more grant funding

News

Today is June 25, 2021

News

USDA Extends Eviction Moratorium to July 31, 2021

News

USDA Extends Foreclosure Moratorium to July 31, 2021

News

MSU Extension, MAFES partner to host ag tech course

News

City Park Announces Carousel Gardens Amusement Park Reopening and 3rd of July Celebration: A Weekend of Celebrations