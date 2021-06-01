expand
June 1, 2021

Results from MHP’s Memorial Day travel enforcement peroid

By Special to the Item

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2021 Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period which began Friday, May 28th, at 12:01a.m. and ended Monday, May 31st at midnight. Throughout the period, MHP issued 5734 citations with 160 DUI arrests. A total of 104 crashes were investigated including 3 fatalities and 40 injuries on state, federal highways, and interstate systems. State Troopers conducted saturation patrols and safety checkpoints throughout the enforcement period.

Below is the fatality information regarding the period:

On Friday, May 28th, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS16 in Madison County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured while conducting a traffic stop.

On Friday, May 28th, 2021 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS503 in Newton County. A 1999 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Shannon M. Davis, 32, of Hattiesburg, MS was traveling northbound on MS503. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree ejecting the driver. Shannon M. Davis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. 

On Friday, May 28th, 2021 at approximately 11:54 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS429 in Leake County. A 1996 Ford pickup driven by Rogelio Garza, 38, of Falcon Heights, TX was traveling northbound on MS429. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned ejecting the driver. Rogelio Garza received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene. 

All crashes remain under investigation by MHP.

