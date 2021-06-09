Raymond Theodore Rodgers Sr.

June 4, 2021

Raymond Theodore Rodgers Sr. of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the age of 77.

Raymond was a longtime resident of Picayune, attended Resurrection Life, and a volunteer Fireman for Nicholson.

He is survived by his son, Raymond T. Rodgers, Jr; daughters, Dawn B. Webb (Paul), Ann T. Cochran (Stephen), and Dana Trapani (Darren); sisters, Joan Wishmeier, Janice Williams, and Deborah Newman (Carl); fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Jessie Rodgers; brother, James Rodgers; sister, Karen Sampey; and mother of his children, Molly Rodgers.

A Memorial Service will be held by family, 10:00 a.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Diamondhead Community Center

