June 9, 2021

Rodgers

Raymond Theodore Rodgers Sr.

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Raymond Theodore Rodgers Sr.

June 4, 2021

Raymond Theodore Rodgers Sr. of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the age of 77.

Raymond was a longtime resident of Picayune, attended Resurrection Life, and a volunteer Fireman for Nicholson.

He is survived by his son, Raymond T. Rodgers, Jr; daughters, Dawn B. Webb (Paul), Ann T. Cochran (Stephen), and Dana Trapani (Darren); sisters, Joan Wishmeier, Janice Williams, and Deborah Newman (Carl); fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Jessie Rodgers; brother, James Rodgers; sister, Karen Sampey; and mother of his children, Molly Rodgers.

A Memorial Service will be held by family, 10:00 a.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Diamondhead Community Center

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

