expand
Ad Spot

June 21, 2021

PRCC offers annual Summer Bridge-to-College program

By Special to the Item

Published 2:57 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College’s Student Support Services (SSS) department is offering first-time students who plan to attend PRCC in Fall 2021 the opportunity to earn up to nine college credits and pay no tuition this summer.

The SSS department’s 14th Annual Summer Bridge-to-College (START) program on the Poplarville campus offers eligible students the chance to take three PRCC courses: Basic Communication Skills (Reading/English), Basic Computation Skills (Pre-Algebra), and Community College Survival Skills. These courses will count towards the student’s overall grade point average at PRCC but will not count toward graduation.

The program is designed to bridge the transition from high school and/or work to community college. It helps academically underprepared students increase academic skills and preparation for college. The bridge program can also give confidence to non-traditional students who have been out of school for five years or more. It is especially helpful for students with ACT scores below 18 in English, Reading or Math.

The program’s dates are June 30 – July 29 with classes Monday through Thursday plus one Friday.

ELIGIBILITY

Students must complete the following requirements in order to participate:

  • Be accepted into PRCC from the admissions department
  • Be eligible for Student Support Services (must meet at least one of the three listed below):
    • If neither of your parents graduated from a four-year college
    • If you have a financial need (considered low income by the federal guidelines)
    • If you have a documented disability
  • Have an academic need (need to increase academic skills), especially for students with an ACT of 18 or less or students who have been out of school for several years

COST

This program is tuition free if eligible, however there are some costs such as books, online fees and course fees. Students may qualify for a Pell Grant that could possibly cover these costs. To receive a Pell Grant, a student must complete the 2020-21 Federal Application for Free Student Aid (FAFSA) before beginning the program. SSS employees are available to help with filling out the FAFSA if needed.

SERVICES

The goal of this program is to ensure that students have a successful first semester in college, stay in school, maintain a good academic standing and graduate from PRCC before transferring to a four-year college. The SSS program also provides other services at no charge to its students: one-on-one tutoring; academic, career and financial advising; success workshops; cultural and transfer field trips; transfer assistance; free printing and more.

The program is accepting applications until June 22. The program is limited to 30 participants.

Those interested should contact Student Support Services at (601) 403-1356 or (601) 403-1285 for more information.

More News

Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival returns to downtown Poplarville

PRCC offers annual Summer Bridge-to-College program

Pearl River secures signature of coveted forward

Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce set to hold second Leadership Program, applications being accepted now

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival returns to downtown Poplarville

News

PRCC offers annual Summer Bridge-to-College program

News

Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce set to hold second Leadership Program, applications being accepted now

News

USDA announces cotton sign-up

News

Southern Miss student selected to management of Glimmerglass Festival

News

Today is June 21, 2021

News

CNN Names Commencement Speech at Mississippi’s Belhaven University Greatest of All Time

News

New mobile app enables USM nursing students to perform clinical tasks

News

Stay safe at rail crossings

News

A new art exhibit has opened up in Brookhaven, MS, and it’s all about the Blues

News

Mississippi Main Street announces 2021 award winners, Picayune Main Street Inc. brings home award

News

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a conviction and two sentencings in child exploitation cases in Warren, Rankin, and Hancock Counties.

News

LSU Manship School Professor Jinx Coleman Broussard Recognized Nationally for Long Record of Media History Excellence

News

Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

News

Today is June 20, 2021

News

Grand Island Husband And Wife Plead Guilty For Their Roles In Bank Robbery Committed By Their Son

News

Poultry Processing Plant Manager Pleads Guilty to Harboring Illegal Alien

News

Extension can test soil for carbon content

News

Former Jackson Public School Band Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Pornography

News

PRC students have access to vaccine in upcoming events

News

Today is June 19, 2021

News

Lindsay Ward shares her goals with Exchange Club of Picayune

News

U.S. Recovers $650,000 from Local Providers Who Billed Medicare and Medicaid for Screening Tests Not Performed

News

Bloods Gang Leader Convicted of Attempted Murder-in-Aid Of Racketeering and Other Violent Crimes