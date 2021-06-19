expand
June 20, 2021

PRC students have access to vaccine in upcoming events

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 7:00 am Saturday, June 19, 2021

A voluntary vaccine program for students attending the Pearl River County School District will be held later this month and in July to allow participants to receive both doses.

Participating students will need to attend both events in order to be fully vaccinated.

Superintendent Alan Lumpkin said the program is voluntary and as such not required to attend classes next school year.

“No, the vaccination is not required to attend PRC schools. If you wish to get your child vaccinated, this is the opportunity to do so,” Lumpkin said.

While the vaccine will not be required to attend classes, vaccinated children who may have been exposed to the virus that does not show symptoms will not be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, as stated in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines.

If a child has to be quarantined, they will still be able to complete their assignments virtually, and that will not negatively affect their attendance record, Lumpkin said.

The vaccine being offered as part of this program, which is being offered in conjunction with Dr. Delora Denney, will be from Pfizer. Since that version of the vaccine requires two doses, two events will be held.

One will be on June 30, while the second will be held July 21. Both events will be held at the cafeteria on the Carriere campus, and students should arrive at the appropriate time according to their grade level, which is listed below. According to a release from PRC School District, if a family has more than one child who is willing and eligible to be vaccinated, all children should be brought during the time slot of the youngest child.

Lumpkin said an appointment is not required, but the vaccine is being offered to children who are 12 or older and only being offered to students attending PRC due to limited availability.

A child who has a severe illness, currently has COVID-19, has a history of anaphylaxis or who is under quarantine for COVID-19 should not receive the vaccine.

Lumpkin said the vaccine effort is part of the district’s ongoing effort to work with local medical providers to ensure every person in the district who wants the vaccine has access to it. Lumpkin said a similar effort was held in the recent past under a partnership with Highland Community Hospital to provide vaccines to the district’s staff.

Time slots for both days to receive the vaccine are listed below:

• 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.          6th grade students

• 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.        7th grade students

• 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.      8th grade students

• 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.      9th grade students

• 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.         10th grade students

• 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.         11th grade students

• 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.         12th grade students

