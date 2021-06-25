expand
June 26, 2021

Pearl River’s Dalton Cummins earns NJCAA Gold Glove honor

By Jeremy Pittari

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River baseball’s Dalton Cummins (Seminary) earned his third postseason award on Wednesday after the announcement of the 2021 NJCAA ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.
The honor is given to the player with the highest fielding percentage at their respective position.
He has also claimed All-MACCC Second Team and Region 23 Gold Glove Team selections.
“This award is truly fitting for Dalton,” coach Michael Avalon said. “He’s a blue-collar kid with incredible character and a tremendous work ethic. He set an example each and every day for our players and our coaching staff as well. Dalton placed an emphasis on being an all-around player, and this award is the result. We’re very thankful for his time at Pearl River and are happy for him and his family.”
Cummins was the definition of versatile for the 2021 MACCC Champion Wildcats, starting games at third base, shortstop and second base.
While he played several positions, Cummins found a home at third base and was efficient.
He started all 45 games for the Wildcats and finished with a .944 fielding percentage.
The third baseman made just five errors in 90 total chances.
Cummins also got the job done at the plate. The Delta State signee finished his season with a .293 batting average, six homers, 27 RBIs, 31 walks and a .441 on-base percentage.

