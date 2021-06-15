Pearl River women’s soccer standout honored by MACCC
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River women’s soccer’s Alexa Beets (Long Beach) was named to the All-MACCC South Division Second Team, the league recently announced.
Beets started in all 14 games for the Wildcats as the anchor of the backline. Beets mostly featured as a defender with a few appearances in the midfield.
She scored her lone goal of the season in a 7-0 route of Copiah-Lincoln, booting a shot to the left side of the keeper and into the net.
“Alexa has been a lot of fun to deal with over the last two years,” said coach Henrik Madsen. “She’s been a very important part of our team and was one of our captains. I thought she had a really good season and she was a big part as to why we were successful.
“I’m happy that she’s getting some recognition.”