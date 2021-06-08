Pearl River softball announces upcoming fundraisers

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River softball team has launched a pair of upcoming fundraisers, which includes a game-worn jersey sale and the inauguration of the legacy lounge.

LEGACY LOUNGE

Preserve your Pearl River accomplishments by becoming an inaugural member of the Legacy Lounge. The Legacy Lounge is located at Wildcat Stadium behind left field and honors alumni with plaques. As a former Pearl River softball player, you left a legacy for the future generations of Wildcats. Consider purchasing a plaque to display that legacy, inspire future generations and bring back fond memories. You can purchase your 4×8-inch plaque for three years at the price of $150. Plaques will include an inscription of your name, accolades, years played, number and position. If you are interested in becoming part of the legacy lounge, email pearlriversb@gmail.com.

JERSEY SALE

Game-worn Pearl River softball jerseys will be on sale throughout the year and can be purchased for $30. For more information on design, sizes and numbers visit PRCCAthletics.com. Jerseys can be shipped or picked up at Wildcat Stadium. If you are interested in purchasing a jersey, email pearlriversb@gmail.com.