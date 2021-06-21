expand
Ad Spot

June 21, 2021

Pearl River secures signature of coveted forward

By Special to the Item

Published 2:53 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River men’s basketball team boosted its 2021-2022 signing class with the addition of Harrison Central forward Carlous Williams.

“Every recruiting class needs a little bit of a boost so to speak,” coach Chris Oney said. “I think Carlous is a boost to our team.”

Williams was ranked the No. 2 player in Mississippi by 247 Sports and was previously committed to South Carolina.

The forward is projected to be a do-it-all player who can slide into any position.

“I think Carlous is just a basketball player,” Oney said. “He’s very versatile and is someone that we will be able to put anywhere on the floor.

“He’s got that kind of skillset.”

Oney felt that Williams will be a good fit for his program.

“He’s a kid that is highly thought of throughout the college basketball world,” he said. “I think he’s a really good basketball player and a really good person.

“Adding that kind of combination to your roster and college is something that we are proud of.”

Williams spoke highly of getting to play under Oney, who’s only one year removed from being the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

“Coach Oney seems like a great coach,” he said. “He seems like he will push me and he’s energetic and that is the type of coach that I need.”

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER 

Williams forced his way into the Red Rebel lineup as a sophomore in 2018, scoring 15.5 points per game and grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game.

As a junior, he scored and rebounded with ease averaging 14 ppg and 9.3 rpg.

Despite dealing with injuries during his senior campaign, Williams averaged a double-double on the season with 11.3 ppg and 12.2 rpg. He also chipped in 3.4 assists per game.

Williams earned Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen and All-State selections during his junior and senior seasons while leading his team to the Mississippi Class 6A Final Four each year. He was also named to the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi team each season.

More News

Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival returns to downtown Poplarville

PRCC offers annual Summer Bridge-to-College program

Pearl River secures signature of coveted forward

Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce set to hold second Leadership Program, applications being accepted now

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival returns to downtown Poplarville

News

PRCC offers annual Summer Bridge-to-College program

News

Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce set to hold second Leadership Program, applications being accepted now

News

USDA announces cotton sign-up

News

Southern Miss student selected to management of Glimmerglass Festival

News

Today is June 21, 2021

News

CNN Names Commencement Speech at Mississippi’s Belhaven University Greatest of All Time

News

New mobile app enables USM nursing students to perform clinical tasks

News

Stay safe at rail crossings

News

A new art exhibit has opened up in Brookhaven, MS, and it’s all about the Blues

News

Mississippi Main Street announces 2021 award winners, Picayune Main Street Inc. brings home award

News

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a conviction and two sentencings in child exploitation cases in Warren, Rankin, and Hancock Counties.

News

LSU Manship School Professor Jinx Coleman Broussard Recognized Nationally for Long Record of Media History Excellence

News

Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

News

Today is June 20, 2021

News

Grand Island Husband And Wife Plead Guilty For Their Roles In Bank Robbery Committed By Their Son

News

Poultry Processing Plant Manager Pleads Guilty to Harboring Illegal Alien

News

Extension can test soil for carbon content

News

Former Jackson Public School Band Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Pornography

News

PRC students have access to vaccine in upcoming events

News

Today is June 19, 2021

News

Lindsay Ward shares her goals with Exchange Club of Picayune

News

U.S. Recovers $650,000 from Local Providers Who Billed Medicare and Medicaid for Screening Tests Not Performed

News

Bloods Gang Leader Convicted of Attempted Murder-in-Aid Of Racketeering and Other Violent Crimes