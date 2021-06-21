Pearl River secures signature of coveted forward

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River men’s basketball team boosted its 2021-2022 signing class with the addition of Harrison Central forward Carlous Williams.

“Every recruiting class needs a little bit of a boost so to speak,” coach Chris Oney said. “I think Carlous is a boost to our team.”

Williams was ranked the No. 2 player in Mississippi by 247 Sports and was previously committed to South Carolina.

The forward is projected to be a do-it-all player who can slide into any position.

“I think Carlous is just a basketball player,” Oney said. “He’s very versatile and is someone that we will be able to put anywhere on the floor.

“He’s got that kind of skillset.”

Oney felt that Williams will be a good fit for his program.

“He’s a kid that is highly thought of throughout the college basketball world,” he said. “I think he’s a really good basketball player and a really good person.

“Adding that kind of combination to your roster and college is something that we are proud of.”

Williams spoke highly of getting to play under Oney, who’s only one year removed from being the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

“Coach Oney seems like a great coach,” he said. “He seems like he will push me and he’s energetic and that is the type of coach that I need.”

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

Williams forced his way into the Red Rebel lineup as a sophomore in 2018, scoring 15.5 points per game and grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game.

As a junior, he scored and rebounded with ease averaging 14 ppg and 9.3 rpg.

Despite dealing with injuries during his senior campaign, Williams averaged a double-double on the season with 11.3 ppg and 12.2 rpg. He also chipped in 3.4 assists per game.

Williams earned Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen and All-State selections during his junior and senior seasons while leading his team to the Mississippi Class 6A Final Four each year. He was also named to the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi team each season.