Pearl River announces new-look Athletics Hall of Fame, golf tournament

By Patrick Ochs

PRCC Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — July 30 will be a night befitting some of the biggest sports stars to suit up in Pearl River’s Maroon and Gold. This year will mark the beginning of a new tradition surrounding Pearl River’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

For the first time since its inception in 1988, the ceremony will move off campus to Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Included in a long list of new additions in 2021 is the creation of a Hall of Fame Golf Tournament at The Bridges Golf Club, also in Bay St. Louis.

“Induction into the Pearl River Community College Athletics Hall of Fame cements the legacy of the very best who have ever worn the PRCC uniform,” said Pearl River President and 2005 Hall of Fame inductee Dr. Adam Breerwood. “In years past we combined the Hall of Fame inductions with Homecoming festivities, however, the time is right to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of these former student athletes with a standalone event.

“The College takes great pride in the long-standing tradition of excellence in athletics. We look forward to bringing all members of our Pearl River Athletics family, past and present, together for this special evening.”

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be an all-day celebration July 30, starting at The Bridges Golf Club before concluding in Hollywood Casino’s banquet hall.

The golf tournament will begin at 10 a.m. That evening, there will be a cocktail hour leading up to the 7 p.m. induction ceremony. Individual dinner tickets for families are available for purchase.

“We are excited to move our Hall of Fame celebration down to Hancock County,” said Jeff Long, Pearl River Vice President of Poplarville Campus and Student Services. “We wanted to make the Hall of Fame event a celebration of its own, while giving all of our alumni and former inductees a chance to reminisce on the great times they had in Poplarville. We hope this event becomes a calendar mainstay for our alumni and friends for years to come”.

To register for the banquet or golf tournament, visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF or call Traci Spence at (601) 403-1193. The registration deadline is July 19.

NEW TRADITION

Pearl River is beginning a new tradition with the Class of 2021. Drawing inspiration from other ceremonies, PRCC is giving every inductee a special maroon blazer. Each jacket is emblazoned with the PRCC logo.

“As we recognize this year’s inductees, we wanted to add a new tradition that will show our appreciation and support to the student athletes who made a lasting impression during their time at The River,” Pearl River Athletics Director Scotty Fletcher said. “Dr. Breerwood is a pioneer on many levels and continues to grow our institution in many ways. His vision for our Athletics Hall of Fame is another example of his supreme leadership.

“This recognition adds another layer of storied success for the men and women being inducted with a maroon jacket that will showcase the pride and bring back many great memories from their time here as a Wildcat.”

GOLF TOURNAMENT

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble format and will be at 10 a.m. July 30. Each team is $600. The fee includes green fees, golf cart rental, food, beverages and a gift bag courtesy of BankPlus.

A push for sponsors is ongoing. Businesses and individuals can sponsor holes, food, beverages, contests, the award ceremony and more by visiting PRCCAthletics.com/HOF.

BANQUET

The banquet will include a Hall of Fame cocktail hour from 5-6 p.m., followed by a general admission cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m. The ceremony will start promptly at 7 p.m. More details will be released at a later date.

Individual dinner tickets are $100. Sponsorship packages are also available for the banquet, beginning at $2,500. More information on sponsorship opportunities is available at PRCCAthletics.com/HOF.

A block of rooms will be held at a special PRCC rate until June 29. To reserve a room, call Hollywood Casino at (228) 469-2100.

ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME

The Pearl River Athletics Hall of Fame currently houses 134 of the greatest student athletes and coaches to represent The River. The Hall of Fame was established in 1988 with an eight-person class and has been an annual staple at PRCC with the exception of 2020; the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2021 will be announced at a later date.

HOW TO NOMINATE

For a full list of PRCC Hall of Famers, visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF/roster.

Know someone who’s deserving of being enshrined? You can visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF/Hall_of_Fame_nomination_form to fill out the nomination form.