Pearl Elizabeth Evans

June 16, 2021

Pearl Elizabeth Evans of Picayune, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the age of 85.

Pearl was a longtime resident of Picayune, Mississippi and a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a mother, a homemaker, and had a strong faith in God.

She is survived by her sons, Larry K. Evans, Michael T. Evans, and John S. Evans (Allison); daughter, Theresa Campbell; brother, David Stevens (Sue); sister, Dixie Butler (Stanley); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Evans Sr.; son, Frank Evans Jr.; and granddaughter, Kriston Nicole Kennedy.

Visitation will be held at Picayune Funeral Home Wednesday June 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m., and Interment following to Biloxi National Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to First United Methodist Church Scouting Program.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.