June 17, 2021

Pearl Elizabeth Evans

By Staff Report

Published 5:01 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

June 16, 2021

Pearl Elizabeth Evans of Picayune, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the age of 85.

Pearl was a longtime resident of Picayune, Mississippi and a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a mother, a homemaker, and had a strong faith in God.

She is survived by her sons, Larry K. Evans, Michael T. Evans, and John S. Evans (Allison); daughter, Theresa Campbell; brother, David Stevens (Sue); sister, Dixie Butler (Stanley); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Evans Sr.; son, Frank Evans Jr.; and granddaughter, Kriston Nicole Kennedy.

Visitation will be held at Picayune Funeral Home Wednesday June 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m., and Interment following to Biloxi National Cemetery. 

In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to First United Methodist Church Scouting Program.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

